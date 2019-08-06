Bumble's Blog: England need Jofra Archer to turn Ashes series around

England need Jofra Archer's extra pace in the second Test at Lord's, says Bumble

David Lloyd reflects on England's defeat in the first Ashes Test, says how he would look to get Steve Smith out and talks about that Peaky Blinders video...

It's pretty evident England need some extra pace.

Everyone has been wondering over the course of the first Ashes Test, just how do you get Steve Smith out? Well, this is my theory; you need a tall, quick bowler - in the mould of a Glenn McGrath, Curtly Ambrose - to bowl strict line and length in that channel on around fourth or fifth stump. You need to hang the ball out there.

England vs Australia Live on

So, Jofra Archer coming in for the injured Jimmy Anderson at Lord's would be my only change for the second Test, but England have got to be careful with him too.

Jimmy Anderson was injured after four overs of the first Test and didn't bowl again

He himself is only just coming back from injury; he plays a Sussex second XI match on Tuesday and it just depends on how well he comes through that. If he doesn't, they'll play Olly Stone, who had a good debut against Ireland.

It was extraordinary stuff from Smith at Edgbaston - a hundred in each innings.

At 122-8 on day one, with Australia having won the toss, England were very much on top. But that's where it ended and Australia ran the game from them on.

1:56 Australia captain Tim Paine described Steve Smith as the greatest Test batsman ever after his centuries at Edgbaston Australia captain Tim Paine described Steve Smith as the greatest Test batsman ever after his centuries at Edgbaston

Their fast bowlers looked aggressive and strong and the spinner Nathan Lyon is absolute quality. He has 350 Test match wickets! He delivered in the second innings, on a day five pitch.

That has put the spotlight on Moeen Ali, who had a bad game. He looks woefully out of nick with the bat, leaving a straight one in the first innings, and that lack of confidence carried into his bowling.

There might be talk about a change, with Jack Leach an option, but I wouldn't be at all surprised if England stick with him.

Will England stick with the out of form Moeen Ali for the second Ashes Test?

The decision making from the umpires was equally poor, particularly Joel Wilson. I'll always say that an umpire makes honest errors, but there were simply too many in this Test. It won't have gone unnoticed in the match referee's written report of the game.

It is not an easy job, umpiring in Test cricket, with the challenges of DRS and so on, but Wilson will know he's had a bad game and will be feeling low.

1:15 The umpires did not had the best of starts to the Ashes at Edgbaston The umpires did not had the best of starts to the Ashes at Edgbaston

He is out of the firing line for the second Test match, in the third umpire's chair, though he is carded to umpire the third up at Headingley. Though that very much depends on his state of mind, as it has happened before where an umpire has been pulled out of the firing line.

A positive for England is that Rory Burns scored runs. He has had a pretty poor season, but he might now have just turned a corner.

Rory Burns scored his maiden Test ton in his Ashes debut at Edgbaston

He played as he would in county cricket; it was a good Test hundred - yes, he played and missed a lot, but the important thing was, he hung in there.

I can't say the same for Jason Roy in the second innings. What was he doing? His dismissal belonged to the 1950s.

You used to see the like on Pathe News, a run and a skip off the field from a batsman after charging down the wicket, bowled attempting a glorious hack to leg. It was such a shame, as up until then he hadn't played an attacking shot really.

4:27 The best of the action from day five of the first Ashes Test between England and Australia at Edgbaston The best of the action from day five of the first Ashes Test between England and Australia at Edgbaston

It will be intriguing to watch how his Test career develops. Does he continue to play in that vain, a la Michael Slater and Virinder Sehwag? Or does he rein it in a touch and look to become a steady opener? I assume he has been picked to play his natural way.

It was a shame to see England fold to a heavy defeat on the final day, but it was a cracking Test match and start to the Ashes. Not many were expecting any Test to go the full five days in this series.

I kept myself busy up in Birmingham, heading to the Black Country museum one day to film Sky Sports' tribute to Peaky Blinders, or Beaky Blinders thanks to Nasser Hussain.

2:35 Who will take over now the Aussies are in town? The grim Ashes battle heats up in Birmingham. Join us if you dare! Who will take over now the Aussies are in town? The grim Ashes battle heats up in Birmingham. Join us if you dare!

The costumes, the set, it was all terrific. Except for maybe the acting.

I liked the pub best. It was an authentic, proper pub, with sawdust on the floor, and open fire and selling proper ale. How it should be.

Other than that, I've just been keeping my head down of an evening, watching T20 matches. Lancashire continue to go really well - it was a terrific game live on Sky between them and Nottinghamshire on Saturday night.

Lancashire's unbeaten start to the Vitality Blast continued with a win over Nottinghamshire on Saturday

I'm looking forward to getting back out there for the Blast between now and Lord's. T20 duties call.

As for England, a week off between now and the second Test at Lord's gives them the chance - particularly the World Cup winners, whose form is a big concern - the chance to get this defeat out of their system.

Hopefully they come back strong and its game on for the rest of the series.

Watch the second Ashes Test at Lord's from 10am on Wednesday, August 14 on Sky Sports The Ashes and Main Event.