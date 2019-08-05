The best of the action from day five of the first Ashes Test between England and Australia at Edgbaston

Nathan Lyon took 6-49 as Australia bowled England out for 146 to complete a thumping 251-run victory in the first Ashes Test and go 1-0 up in the five-match series.

SCORECARD | COMMENTARY

Lyon reached 350 Test wickets when he dismissed Ben Stokes and ended the day on 352, while Pat Cummins took 4-32 as Australia claimed their first win at Edgbaston in any format since 2001.

England lost just one wicket in the first 75 minutes of the day, raising hopes that they might be able to salvage a draw before a rush of blood from Jason Roy saw him comprehensively bowled by Lyon after charging down the pitch and trying to smash him over the legside.

That gave Australia the breakthrough and the off-spinner quickly added another two to his tally, including the all-important scalp of Joe Root just before lunch.

Cummins bowled Jos Buttler (1) in the first over of the afternoon session and when Jonny Bairstow (6) and Stokes (6) fell to consecutive deliveries, a quick finish looked on the cards.

Chris Woakes' entertaining 37 made Australia wait a little longer than they might have expected but he was the last man out, leaving England to regroup before trying to hit back in next week's second Test at Lord's.

v The Ashes - Live England vs Australia August 14, 2019, 10:00am

Get a Sky Sports Pass

Upgrade to Sky Sports

England started the day needing 398 to win, knowing a draw was realistically the best they could hope for and Rory Burns (11), who became just the fourth England player to bat on all five days of a Test match, fell in the third over of the morning after getting caught in two minds trying to play a short ball from Cummins and gloving it to Lyon at gully.

Root came in got off the mark with a lovely back-foot punch for four off James Pattinson but was given lbw the next ball. He quickly reviewed though and DRS showed the ball was comfortably missing leg.

The England captain overturned another lbw decision soon after, umpire Wilson again adjudging him lbw, this time to Peter Siddle but again the review was instantaneous, with Root well aware he had got an inside edge.

Lyon's introduction to the attack just before drinks ramped up the pressure again but both Root and Roy (28) had played him well enough, prior to the latter's ill-conceived sortie down the wicket.

That opened the door for the Aussies and they quickly forced their way through it, with Joe Denly (11) prodding forward and getting caught bat-pad before oddly opting to review despite a clear inside edge.

His replacement in the middle, Buttler, then survived a tight lbw shout against Cummins, the umpire's call enough to save the England No 5 after Australia reviewed the on-field decision of 'not out'.

Any England relief at that decision vanished in the next over as Root (28) pushed forward to Lyon, who found enough turn to find the inside edge and give Cameron Bancroft a second catch at short leg.

The afternoon began with Buttler having his off stump flattened by Cummins, who then had Bairstow caught in the slips with a short ball that the batsman was adamant had come off his forearm, but replays showed had clipped the wristband of his glove too.

Stokes then feathered the first ball of Lyon's next over behind and Australia were on the brink, England having gone from 80-2 to 97-7.

Woakes counter-attacked, scoring the bulk of the runs in a 39-run stand with Moeen Ali but while it gave the home fans at Edgbaston something to cheer, it only delayed the inevitable.

Ali, whose poor form with the bat is well publicised, battled well alongside Woakes but was eventually undone by a sharply turning off-break from Lyon that found the edge and carried to David Warner at second slip - the ninth time in 10 Ashes innings that Ali (4) has been dismissed by Lyon.

Stuart Broad went the next ball, nicking to Steve Smith at first slip, and although Jimmy Anderson (4no) kept out the hat-trick ball, Cummins returned to end Woakes' fun as the all-rounder dollied the ball up to second slip, where, fittingly, Smith took the winning catch to round off a Test in which he has dominated.

Watch the second Ashes Test at Lord's from 10am on Wednesday, August 14 on Sky Sports The Ashes and Main Event.