Pakistan opt to move on from Mickey Arthur in coaching clear-out

Mickey Arthur guided Pakistan to a 14-run win over eventual winners England in the World Cup

Pakistan have decided not to renew head coach Mickey Arthur's contract after the team's failure to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup in England.

Arthur, a potential candidate to replace Trevor Bayliss as England head coach at the end of the Ashes, is moving on after Pakistan missed out on a spot in the last four to New Zealand on an inferior run-rate.

Bowling coach Azhar Mahmood, batting coach Grant Flower and trainer Grant Luden have also failed to win contract renewals.

It’s been a tremendous journey with @TheRealPCB . I thank them and wish them all the very best for the future of Pakistan cricket. After having served my tenure of over 2.5 years to Pakistan team & giving it our utmost best I look forward to moving on . #PakistanZindabad — Azhar Mahmood (@AzharMahmood11) August 7, 2019

"The unanimous recommendation of the committee was that it was time for new leadership and a fresh approach," said Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ehsan Mani.

South African Arthur, 51, took charge of Pakistan in 2016 following stints with his home country and Australia.

His initial appointment was for two years but he was given an extension to cover the 50-over World Cup.

Pakistan's next assignment is a home series against Sri Lanka in October, starting with two Tests that will be part of the World Test Championship.