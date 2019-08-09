Adil Rashid ruled out for rest of season due to chronic shoulder problem

Adil Rashid's injury was carefully managed during the Cricket World Cup

England and Yorkshire leg-spinner Adil Rashid has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a chronic shoulder issue.

The 31-year-old World Cup winner learnt his fate after a scan on Tuesday and has now set his sights on recovering in time for England's winter tours to New Zealand and South Africa.

"The aim was to come back after the World Cup and play for Yorkshire," said Rashid, who got through the World Cup with the help of an injection.

"I've played 13-14 years of professional cricket and this is the first time I've suffered an injury to my shoulder," he added.

England travel to New Zealand in November for five T20s and two Test matches before playing four Tests, three ODIs and three T20s in South Africa from December.

0:44 Adil Rashid produced this one-handed catch to remove Shoaib Malik in the fifth ODI against Pakistan Adil Rashid produced this one-handed catch to remove Shoaib Malik in the fifth ODI against Pakistan

"I'm very confident, after being ruled out for the rest of the season, that I can get myself fully fit before we go away in the winter," said Rashid. "I've got two months now to get myself fully fit and it's as simple as that.

"From both the ECB's and Yorkshire's point of view, now we've identified what's wrong with the shoulder, it's important during this period that I'm not playing. I got through the World Cup due to an injection but that's just a temporary thing so the aim now in these two months is to get the rehab done and get fully fit.

"I'm confident if I do things properly I can get fully fit, not just for the winter but for the rest of my career."

Yorkshire's Director of Cricket Martyn Moxon added: "Obviously, we're very disappointed not to be able to call on the services of Adil for the rest of the season.

"However, it is clear that the problem with his shoulder needs clearing up with the long term in mind. Hopefully he will be fit again as soon as possible."