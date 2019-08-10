Mitchell Starc: Australia winning Ashes more important than my role

Mitchell Starc is prepared to play a bit-part role in the Ashes if Australia win the series

Mitchell Starc says Australia retaining the Ashes is more important to him than the role he plays in the series.

Starc sat out the Baggy Greens' 251-run victory in the opening Test at Edgbaston, with Pat Cummins, Peter Siddle and James Pattinson comprising the pace attack.

0:13 Australia completed a 251-run victory over England at Edgbaston when Steve Smith caught Chris Woakes off the bowling of Pat Cummins. Australia completed a 251-run victory over England at Edgbaston when Steve Smith caught Chris Woakes off the bowling of Pat Cummins.

The left-armer and Josh Hazlewood pressed their claims for inclusion at Lord's from Wednesday by taking two and three wickets respectively in a tour-match draw at Worcestershire.

"We're here to win the Ashes. We're not just here to make it on the park. We want to win this Ashes," Starc told reporters.

"Whether that's a different bowling attack each game, or the same through five Test matches, it's pretty exciting.

England vs Australia Live on

"We've got a couple of a bit more aggressive guys, a couple of holders there that build pressure and take wickets that way and a couple of guys that are probably a hybrid of both.

"We're quite a well-rounded attack and then you throw in [off-spinner] Nathan Lyon, who just knows how to get it done in all conditions.

"We're prepared for all conditions whether it be flat, green, seaming, swinging, slow, fast. It's exciting to have everyone up and firing and plenty to choose from.

2:09 Michael Atherton says Jofra Archer's effortless pace and in-at-the-stumps angle makes him a nightmare for batsmen to face. Michael Atherton says Jofra Archer's effortless pace and in-at-the-stumps angle makes him a nightmare for batsmen to face.

"It's awesome to see Jimmy [Pattinson] back after what he's been through and I guess similarly what Pat Cummins has been through previously.

"To see your mates pull on the Baggy Green again and perform so well in the Test match, that's exciting for us.

"It makes Josh and I have to work that bit harder to try and make it back as well, which I think you want from a whole squad."

Hazlewood added: "I guess it's just who's bowling the best at that particular time who gets the nod - it's great competition to have within the squad.

Josh Hazlewood bagged three wickets against Worcestershire

"It depends on what the wicket dishes up. If it's a dry wicket and reverse swing might come into play or very flat, then someone like Starc can come into play. If it's nice and green and seaming around, then it's myself and Sidds [Siddle].

"I think there'll be more in [the wicket at Lord's] maybe just to try to get [Steven] Smith out. [But] I think it suits us as much as [England] if there is more in the wicket, so we'll weigh it up."

Watch day one of the second Ashes Test between England and Australia, at Lord's, live on Sky Sports The Ashes and Main Event from 10am on Wednesday. Click here to upgrade now.