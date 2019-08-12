Gary Kirsten and Matthew Mott to coach Cardiff-based sides in The Hundred

Gary Kirsten will coach the Cardiff-based men's side in The Hundred

World Cup-winning coaches Gary Kirsten and Matthew Mott will lead the Cardiff-based men's and women's teams respectively in The Hundred.

Kirsten coached India to the men's 50-over World Cup title in 2011, while Mott steered Australia's women to the World Twenty20 crown in 2018.

Kirsten has guided both India and his native South Africa to the top of the ICC Test rankings, while he also has coaching experience in the IPL and Big Bash League with Royal Challengers Bangalore and Hobart Hurricanes.

The 51-year-old said: "To be involved in English and Welsh cricket from a coaching perspective is something that I have never done. It's great to be given that opportunity and to come to Cardiff.

"This is a new format that I am sure will grow and grow. The real win is that it will grab the attention of families and expose the game of cricket to as many environments and communities as possible."

Kirsten has enjoyed success as head coach of South Africa and India

Mott knows Cardiff well, having coached Glamorgan for three seasons, taking the county to the final of the 2013 Yorkshire Bank Pro 40.

The 45-year-old recently led Australia Women to victory over England as they retained the Ashes in the multi-format series.

"Cardiff is a special place for me and my family and that was a big part in my decision to return," said Mott.

"I've got no doubt The Hundred will be a success for the women's game. I've got a young son who is a Sydney Sixers fan and he doesn't see gender - he just sees the team.

"The Hundred will provide that sort of platform in England and Wales and I can't speak highly enough of what that can mean for the game."

Matthew Mott coached Australia Women to a successful Ashes defence this summer

Glamorgan chief executive, Hugh Morris, said: "We are delighted to secure the services of both Gary and Matthew as our head coaches and believe they are the perfect pair to lead our new teams.

"The decision on their appointments was unanimous amongst the Team Board. They were the standout candidates for the roles given their strong track records at the highest levels of the game and vast experience working with international stars and in T20 competitions around the world.

"Both our head coaches will have a wide remit in the role and will use their knowledge to help with our team planning and the player draft in October.

"They will play a leading part in shaping the style of the team and creating a positive environment and culture.

"We are all looking forward to welcoming them both to Sophia Gardens and to get started on the next stage of this exciting new competition."

Shane Warne will coach the Lord's-based men's side in the inaugural season of The Hundred

The Cardiff appointments follow the recent announcements that Simon Katich will coach the men's Manchester-based team, Andrew McDonald will coach the men's team in Birmingham and Lisa Keightley and Shane Warne will coach the women's and men's sides respectively in London.

The Hundred is a new 100-ball format that is set to launch in July 2020, with the men's and women's tournaments to run concurrently over a five-week period.

The tournament is set to attract some of the world's best players and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports with eight city-based clubs, from Manchester, Leeds, Nottingham, Birmingham, Cardiff, Southampton and two in London (Lord's and the Oval).

The men's Player Draft is set to provide an historic occasion for British sport when it is the first major draft to be held in the UK on Sunday, October 20 - live on Sky Sports.