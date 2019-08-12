Jofra Archer says 'not to expect miracles' ahead of likely Ashes debut for England

Jofra Archer says "not to expect miracles" if he makes his Ashes debut at Lord's - but insists red-ball cricket is his favourite format and that Justin Langer will have "another thing coming" if he thinks he will tire.

The seamer is poised to make his Test bow in place of the injured James Anderson as England look to draw level in the series following their 251-run thumping by Australia in the opening game at Edgbaston last week.

Archer has made his name in white-ball cricket, including when he helped his country win the World Cup at Lord's last month, but insists he is more used to the longer form and fit enough to thrive.

"Don't expect any miracles - I can only come in and do what I can and give my best. I can't work miracles but I will try to!" the 24-year-old told reporters on Tuesday.

"I've played a lot more red-ball cricket than white-ball cricket and I think it is my preferred format. I believe in Test cricket you get more opportunity to redeem yourself.

"In 50 overs, it's 10 overs [for a bowler] and that's it. You have ample chances do it in red-ball games.

"Test cricket is pretty much the same as first-class - know what your strengths are and stick to them."

He had a day - days - out at Edgbaston but Lord's is a bit different so hopefully one can do a bit more coming down the slope and he gets out for 90 runs less! Jofra Archer on Steve Smith

Archer sat out the first Test after picking up a side strain during the World Cup but impressed playing for Sussex's second XI last week, with a six-wicket haul and a century.

Australia coach Langer is "curious" to see how Archer holds up to the rigours of Test cricket, saying his side will look to "wear down" the paceman.

"I think Justin Langer has another thing coming. I am probably more ready than I have ever been," said Archer.

"I bowled 50 overs in one game for Sussex which I think was past the overs they told me to bowl! It was good practice.

"[My fitness] has never been better. [My side strain] just needed to settle and we couldn't get that gap in the World Cup, After that, it settled in a matter of days.

"It was also nice to get time in the middle. In the World Cup I got six to 10 balls max every innings so it was nice to hit a few."

Looking ahead to a possible Test debut at the venue where England won the World Cup, Archer added: "To be at Lord's, a ground where I have had recent success will be comforting.

"It looks a bit different with all the World Cup boards down but hopefully we can keep our winning ways. It's a good thing most of the guys in the Test team were part of that."

