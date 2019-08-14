Inaugural Euro T20 Slam postponed until 2020

Eoin Morgan had been selected to play for the Dublin Chiefs

The inaugural Euro T20 Slam has been postponed until 2020, just two weeks before it was due to start, tournament organisers have announced.

The newest Twenty20 competition on the global cricket calendar was scheduled to see six teams from three countries - Ireland, Holland and Scotland - compete over 33 games between August 30 and September 22.

Prashant Mishra, speaking on behalf of the board of the Euro T20 Slam, said organisers had "reluctantly come to the decision that staging of the event will not be possible in 2019," but did not offer any specific reasons.

Mishra added: "We want to ensure that the inaugural staging of the Euro T20 Slam provides the best springboard to making this a truly flagship event on the global cricket calendar. As such, we believe the right course of action is to postpone the Slam to a further date. This will give us the necessary breathing space to ensure we are ready to go.

"We will work with the three cricket boards, our principal investors, the franchise owners, players and other stakeholders within the game to ensure we fulfil any commitments we have made to the extent possible. We want to ensure the goodwill and integrity that we have built up rolls on into 2020."

Eoin Morgan attended the Euro T20 Slam Players' Draft in July

Warren Deutrom, the chief executive of Cricket Ireland, said he was "deeply disappointed" with the decision and would seek "increased comfort that the organisers will be able to avoid a repeat of this year's challenges in future editions".

England's World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan had been selected as the "icon" player for the Dublin Chiefs in July's draft.

"I never thought I'd play cricket for Dublin," Morgan told PA. "I grew up watching the Dublin (Gaelic) football team do special things but to play cricket for Dublin is brilliant.

"It feels weird now but when you think about everything that is going on with Irish and Scottish cricket - Scotland turned (England) over last year, which was great for the game - it's important to lay a platform to give people opportunities to play on a more consistent basis against some of the best players in the world.

"It's brilliant and I think there's a market for it as well."