Ashes Debate Podcast: Mark Ramprakash assesses England's batting woes

Why are England toiling with the bat in Test matches?

The woes have continued this summer with Joe Root's side skittled for 85 by Ireland at Lord's and 146 by Australia at Edgbaston.

A day after they struggled again and were rolled for 258 by Australia at HQ, the side's former batting coach Mark Ramprakash appeared on the Ashes Debate to examine why runs have been at a premium and lament the small pool of batsmen England are currently choosing from.

Ramprakash feels a focus on white-ball cricket ahead of the ultimately successful World Cup campaign has not aided Test batting, with top-order skills being 'eroded' due to that as well as four-games being pushed to the margins of the summer.

Mark also reveals the role of a batting coach during a Test match and which players England may turn to next, naming Warwickshire's Dom Sibley, Kent's Zak Crawley and Surrey's Ollie Pope.

Mark, Bob and host Charles Colvile also reflect on a rain-shortened day three of the Lord's Test, which ended with Australia 80-4 and trailing by 178 - but, perhaps ominously for England, with Steve Smith still at the crease...

