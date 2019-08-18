England vs Australia: Day five of second Ashes Test in a nutshell

4:31 Highlights from the fifth and final day of the second Ashes Test between England and Australia at Lord's Highlights from the fifth and final day of the second Ashes Test between England and Australia at Lord's

Stubborn concussion subs, Stokes' superb ton, and more Archer awesomeness... the pick of an absorbing end to the second Ashes Test at Lord's.

Ben Stokes smashed an unbeaten 115 but, after being given a scare by Jofra Archer and Jack Leach, Australia clung on for a draw at Lord's to stay 1-0 up in the five-match Ashes series, writes Sam Drury at Lord's.

Scorecard | Commentary

England declared on 258-5 soon after Stokes reached his seventh Test hundred, setting Australia 267 to win in 48 overs, but after Archer dismissed David Warner and Usman Khawaja early the tourists were content to bat out for a draw.

Three quick wickets in the final hour ensured there was a tense finale to a superb Test match but Australia survived and ended on 154-6.

England vs Australia Live on

Moment of the Day

It could so easily have been Stokes' century moment, or the lbw shout from Nathan Lyon against him when on 55 - Australia using and losing a review this time after failing to do so when they could have had Rory Burns out on day four.

1:20 Highlights from Ben Stokes' hundred in England's second innings Highlights from Ben Stokes' hundred in England's second innings

There was also the brutal Archer bumper Marnus Labuschagne took to the grille of his helmet off only his second delivery faced in Ashes cricket, and the gutsy 59 runs the concussion substitute for Steve Smith scored to help save the Test for Australia. But, the moment of the day - as much of the Test has - belonged to Archer.

1:13 Jofra Archer hit Marnus Labuschagne on the grille on day five of the second Ashes Test Jofra Archer hit Marnus Labuschagne on the grille on day five of the second Ashes Test

Australia, tasked with surviving 48 overs, lost two wickets to the England speed demon inside his opening three overs, the second of which an absolute beauty to take Khawaja's outside edge through to Jonny Bairstow and had everyone at Lord's and watching around the world believing England could force an unlikely victory.

Jofra Archer had England believing they could force victory on the final day

Also, although England needed as many four wickets at the end, Jason Roy's drop of Travis Head (42no) when on 22 proved particularly costly. Did he perhaps drop the Ashes...?

Stat of the Day

This rose to 16 when Matthew Wade copped one on the helmet late in the day...

Jofra Archer has rattled the batsmen and hit their body/helmet on 15 occasions in his international career so far. Since his debut, no player has managed to hurry the batsmen on as many occasions. The brute pace making all the difference! #Ashes pic.twitter.com/spRtM2NJWH — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) August 18, 2019

Talking point

Labuschagne's dismissal in the final hour triggered Australia's mini three-wicket wobble, but it was a contentious one, with Sky Sports' Michael Holding unconvinced Joe Root cleanly claimed the catch at midwicket.

"I simply don't think he caught it," said Holding. "I would love to see the magnifying glass put on that 'catch'. As far as I'm concerned, most of his fingers are beside the ball or behind the ball."

3:16 Marcus Labuschagne falls sweeping, out to a contentious catch by Joe Root at midwicket Marcus Labuschagne falls sweeping, out to a contentious catch by Joe Root at midwicket

Nasser Hussain, however, had sympathy with third umpire Joel Wilson, who stuck with the on-field call of a catch and suggested the real talking point was Labuschagne's fine innings that preceded the controversy.

"With one replay it looked like it had clearly bounced, from the other it looked like it bounced in the fingers," Hussain added. "Umpire Wilson has to stick with the on-field umpire's decision. He didn't do anything wrong.

"It would have been a huge talking point if Australia went on to lose the game. They haven't, and what actually should be the talking point, in my opinion, is how well Labuschagne played. He has come in as a concussion replacement - the first time in the history of Test cricket - and I think you now can't leave him out of the next game."

Is Cameron Bancroft's place at the top of the order for Australia under threat?

So, who does he come in for, Shane Warne? "If Steve Smith is right for the next Test, maybe you look at Cameron Bancroft and Usman Khawaja goes up to open? He has shown good skill, technique and temperament, but courage as well. To do what he has done is too much to ignore."

Tweets of the Day

We are witnessing someone very very very special in @JofraArcher !!! #Ashes — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) August 18, 2019

Speaking as someone who has faced 95mph thunderbolts from someone trying to dismember me...my expert opinion is that @JofraArcher is bloody terrifying. This is Ashes cricket at its most brutal & brilliant. #Lords — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) August 18, 2019

Not selected, gets subbed in mid game for the best Test batter in the world, gets hit 2nd ball by an Archer 150km/hr delivery in the grill, batting for a tense last session draw and hits a 50. Impressive from Marnus Labuschagne. #Ashes — Mel 'MJ' Jones (@meljones_33) August 18, 2019

Always thought Jofra Archer would be a star this summer, but didn't quite expect this (World Cup, Ashes). For sudden impact on an England team, it's like Pietersen, Gascoigne, Owen (1998), Rooney (2004). — Paul Hayward (@_PaulHayward) August 18, 2019

🙌 What a summer it has been at Lord's for this man.



👏 Welcome on to the Honours Boards yet again, @benstokes38!



Take a bow.#LoveLords | #Ashes — Lord's Cricket Ground (@HomeOfCricket) August 18, 2019

Courage, streetwise & just pure awareness of the game - @benstokes38, take a bow! — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) August 18, 2019

Well played @benstokes38. Brilliant century. 👏🏻👏🏻 — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) August 18, 2019

Warner needs to get onto off stump to any seam bowler bowling around the wicket to him or he’s a gonzo in this series. — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) August 18, 2019

What they said

Steve Smith on his health: "With the pretty quick turnaround between matches, I'm hopeful I can make a recovery and be OK for that. I'm going to be assessed over the next five or six days. Each day probably a couple of times to see how I'm feeling and progressing. Hopefully I will be available. It's certainly up to the medical staff, we'll have conversations. It's certainly an area of concern, concussion, and I want to be 100 per cent fit."

Steve Smith has targeted returning at Headingley for the third Ashes Test

Michael Atherton on Jofra Archer: "He lived up to every minute of his debut and he's going to be a superstar of the world game. Some of his deliveries were incredible to cope with. He's proving inspirational and you sense there's been a psychological shift in the series."

Australian Cricketers' Association on Smith being booed on Saturday: "What was unwelcome and incorrect was the sound of booing of an injured player. Cricket deserves much better than that. And Lord's, the home of cricket, deserves much better. What we witnessed was bravery from an outstanding young man. It should be commended not vilified."

Watch day one of the third Ashes Test between England and Australia, at Headingley, live on Sky Sports The Ashes (channel 404) and Main Event (channel 401) from 10am on Thursday.

You can also follow over-by-over commentary and in-play clips on our rolling blog on skysports.com and the Sky Sports app.