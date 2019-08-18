County Championship round-up: Ollie Robinson takes eight wickets as Sussex bowl out Middlesex for 75

Sussex's Ollie Robinson took 8-34 as Middlesex were bowled out for 75

Sussex seamer Ollie Robinson blew Middlesex apart with an eight-wicket blitz as the home side took full control in the Specsavers County Championship Division Two clash at Hove.

Robinson claimed a career-best 8-34 in 11 overs as the visitors were routed for just 75, and Sussex built upon their good start to establish a 53-run lead with seven wickets remaining by stumps.

Division One

Mohammad Amir and Sam Cook teamed up to leave Kent struggling as County Championship leaders Essex turned the screw at Canterbury.

Mohammad Amir claimed three wickets for County Championship leaders Essex

Amir took 3-30 and Cook 3-25 to leave the home side on 125-6 by stumps on a rain-affected opening day. Only Daniel Bell-Drummond with 55 and Ollie Robinson, who scored 35, made it to double figures.

Second-placed Somerset endured a frustrating day as Rob Yates scored an unbeaten 139 - his maiden first-class century - to guide Warwickshire to 303-4 by the close of play.

Rob Yates hit a maiden century for Warwickshire against Somerset

Opener Will Rhodes provided valuable support, the pair putting on 153 for the second wicket before Craig Overton removed the former Yorkshire player for 82.

Luke Wood took 5-67 as Nottinghamshire skittled Yorkshire for 232 on day one at Scarborough.

It could have been significantly worse for the home side had Jonathan Tattersall (92) and Tim Bresnan (58) not added 121 for the sixth wicket after they had slumped to 38-5. Nottinghamshire will resume day two on 41-0.

Surrey all-rounder Rikki Clarke also claimed five wickets to help reduce Hampshire to 222-7 at The Oval.

Veteran all-rounder Rikki Clarke claimed five wickets on day one for Surrey

Clarke's 5-52 did the bulk of the damage with one of his victims, opener Ian Holland, the only man to pass fifty, although he ultimately departed having added just one more run.

Division Two

England's Moeen Ali scored 42 on his county cricket return, but Worcestershire endured an otherwise poor day with the bat, being bowled out by hosts Northamptonshire for 186 - Brett Hutton ripping through the Pears batting lineup to the tune of 6-57.

Moeen Ali returned for Worcestershire after a woeful run of form for England that saw him dropped from the Test team

Northants reached stumps 46 runs adrift of Worcestershire with seven wickets in hand, Alex Wakely leading the way with 63 not out.

Tom Bailey and Danny Lamb bowled leaders Lancashire into a strong position against Glamorgan at Colwyn Bay.

The pair took four wickets each as the home side were dismissed for 257 with Charlie Hemphrey making 56, on-loan debutant Samit Patel 54 and No 10 Lukas Carey an unbeaten 51. The visitors closed on 85-1, having lost Alex Davies for 32.

Opener Alex Lees blasted 181 to put Durham in control of their home match against bottom-of-the-table Leicestershire.

Durham's Alex Lees scored an impressive 181 against Leicestershire

Lees' contribution and 86 from Jack Burnham helped Durham to 368-5 by stumps at Emirates Riverside.

Ryan Higgins claimed a five-for as Gloucestershire slightly got the better of the opening day against hosts Derbyshire.

Higgins' 5-54, coupled with Josh Shaw's 3-50, saw Derbyshire succumb for just 200, although Gloucestershire lost opener James Bracey and Gareth Roderick cheaply to finish the day 46-2.