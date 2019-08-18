Ashes Debate Podcast: Has Jofra Archer given England the edge in Ashes series?

Has Jofra Archer shifted the momentum towards England in this Ashes series after his sensational Test debut at Lord's?

That was question posed to Bob Willis and guest Dominic Cork on the latest Ashes debate, while the pair also looked back on an enthralling final day of the drawn second Test and discuss the concussion protocol in cricket.

With sports like rugby requiring a minimum of 21 days recovery for a concussed player before playing again, football 14 and hockey seven, the panel ponder whether Steve Smith should be rushed back for the Headingley Test starting on Thursday?

After a dramatic final day's action at Lord's, Bob and Dominic heap praise on Ben Stokes for his magnificent hundred, hail Marnus Labuschagne [Smith's concussion replacement] for his brave effort on Ashes debut in helping Australia earn a draw and also talk up Jack Leach's role as England's front-line spinner.

But, there are still questions regarding England's line-up for the third Test at Headingley, specifically who should open the batting. Should the struggling Jason Roy continue to be backed, or should he switch places with Joe Denly at No 4? The panel have their say.

