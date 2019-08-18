Steve Smith hopeful on return for third Ashes Test against England

Steve Smith has targeted returning at Headingley for the third Ashes Test

Steve Smith is hopeful of being declared fit for Headingley after admitting the "right decision" had been made over his absence from the final day of the second Ashes test at Lord's.

The Australian batsman retired hurt before returning to the middle 40 minutes later after passing concussion tests, with Cricket Australia confirming on Sunday that he had suffered a delayed concussion.

Smith, who is a doubt for the third match of the series starting next week, said it was the correct decision for him to sit out the final day and expressed his desire to return in the third Test, which begins on Thursday at Headingley.

Jofra Archer and Smith were at the heart of an engrossing Lord's battle

"With the tests I've done and how I've woken up today it's the right decision, I'd love to be out there trying to keep performing and trying to help Australia to win another Test match but the right decision has been made and I'll be monitored very closely for the next few days," he told Cricket Australia.

"With the pretty quick turnaround between matches, I'm hopeful I can make a recovery and be OK for that.

4:08 Jofra Archer says it is 'never a nice sight' to see a batsman injured after being hit following his nasty blow on Steve Smith's neck at Lord's Jofra Archer says it is 'never a nice sight' to see a batsman injured after being hit following his nasty blow on Steve Smith's neck at Lord's

"It's obviously a quick turnaround between Test matches and I'm going to be assessed over the next five or six days. Each day probably a couple of times to see how I'm feeling and progressing.

"Hopefully I will be available for that Test match. It's certainly up to the medical staff, we'll have conversations. It's certainly an area of concern, concussion, and I want to be 100 per cent fit."

Smith is hit on the neck from a high ball from England bowler Jofra Archer

Smith also said he felt confident about returning to the field on Saturday after initially retiring hurt.

Speaking about concussion tests, he said: "They have declined a little bit, unfortunately.

0:32 Watch the moment Smith was forced to retire hurt after being hit by a bouncer from Archer Watch the moment Smith was forced to retire hurt after being hit by a bouncer from Archer

"We did a test this morning at the ground and one last night. The results changed slightly. Unfortunately that and how I'm feeling have contributed to me being ruled out for the rest of the Test match.

"When I came off (yesterday) ground results were normal. I passed all the tests, felt fine, felt normal, so was allowed to go back out and bat.

"Upon discussions with the team doctor and the coach they were both happy and I was confident as well, we were all happy and I was able to go out and continue batting."