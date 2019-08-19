Ashes 2019: Jofra Archer to change modern fast bowling after stunning debut, says Michael Holding

Jofra Archer enjoyed a stunning Test debut in the drawn second Ashes Test at Lord's

Jofra Archer "will change the entire outlook of fast bowling in the modern era" after his dazzling debut in the second Ashes Test at Lord's, says former West Indies fast bowler Michael Holding.

Archer consistently bowled at 90mph and above, despite bowling as many as 44 overs in the match. Putting that into context, fellow England front-line seamer Chris Woakes bowled half that number.

The 24-year-old returned superb match figures of 5-91, including 3-32 as England pushed for victory on the final day, while he also hit numerous Australian batsmen - Steve Smith, most notably, was taken out of the Test with concussion after taking a blow on the neck from Archer on day four.

"Pace separates men from boys," said Holding. "When you have someone with that sort of pace you find out who really wants to play.

"This man will change the entire outlook of fast bowling in the modern era.

"You see 85mph on the clock - not that I always look at that - but when you see 95mph you know what real pace is.

"Not a lot of batsmen will want to be going to bed knowing they are getting up the next morning to face that."

Holding is not the only one who thinks Archer has altered the outlook on fast bowling in Test cricket, with Nasser Hussain suggesting his debut has led to "a change of dynamic in the Ashes" and Michael Atherton also referring to a "psychological shift".

Bob Willis and Dominic Cork, on The Ashes Debate, also believe England now have the momentum heading into the third Test at Headingley, thanks to Archer.

England's man of the match at Lord's, Ben Stokes, did not go as far as saying that, but he did add he would much rather be on Archer's team than be facing him.

"It's brilliant to have someone like that on your team," said Stokes. "He is a seriously exciting talent for us.

"You could see it in that first innings, when he bowled 29 overs and an eight-over spell of consistently 90mph plus - a frightening spell.

"I'd much rather have him on our side than anybody else's.

"He has announced himself yet again, in a different format, and the sky is the limit for that kid."

