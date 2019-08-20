Australia's Steve Smith ruled out of third Ashes Test against England

Steve Smith will miss the third Ashes Test against England after suffering concussion at Lord's.

Smith was forced to retire hurt on day four of the second Test after being hit on the neck by a delivery from Jofra Archer.

The 30-year-old was later allowed to resume his first innings but did not bat in the second innings, with Marnus Labuschagne taking his place as a concussion substitute - the first in Test cricket.

Australia head coach Justin Langer has confirmed Smith will miss the third Test, which begins on Thursday - live on Sky Sports, after taking no part in training on Tuesday.

Smith, who has scored 142, 144 and 92 in his three innings so far in the series, requires the approval of team doctor Richard Saw before he can resume playing, as per Cricket Australia's concussion protocols.

Australia have not confirmed who will replace Smith in the squad for the third Test, although Labuschagne is expected to take his place after scoring 59 at Lord's, which ended in a draw.

England trail Australia 1-0 with three matches remaining in the five-Test series.