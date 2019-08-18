Steve Smith out for rest of Lord's Test with delayed concussion

0:32 Steve Smith was forced to retire hurt after being hit by a bouncer from Jofra Archer Steve Smith was forced to retire hurt after being hit by a bouncer from Jofra Archer

Steve Smith has been ruled out of the final day of the second Ashes Test at Lord's with delayed concussion after being hit on the neck by a Jofra Archer delivery on day four.

Smith retired hurt after the blow on Saturday but later resumed his innings after passing medical tests, moving from 80 to 92 before he was dismissed by Chris Woakes

The 30-year was assessed again by the Australia medical staff on Sunday after waking up with a "a bit of a headache and a feeling of grogginess" and will now undergo a further scan on his neck, with Marnus Labuschagne taking Smith's place as a concussion substitute, the first in Test cricket.

Smith, who was also struck on the forearm by an Archer delivery on Saturday, will be monitored ahead of the third Test, which starts at Headingley on Thursday.

A Cricket Australia statement read: "Steve has been closely monitored by medical staff overnight and this morning reported that after sleeping well, he woke with 'a bit of a headache and a feeling of grogginess'.

"Steve reported that his left arm which was also struck during his innings yesterday was 'much better'.

"As part of the Cricket Australia concussion protocol, repeat concussion testing of Steve Smith was also performed this morning and demonstrated some deterioration from his testing which is consistent with the emergence of the symptoms he was reporting.

"On that basis Steve has been withdrawn from the match by team doctor Richard Saw and the Australia team will lodge an application for a concussion substitute with the ICC match referee in line with the ICC protocol.

"Cricket Australia statistics show that 30 per cent of concussions in Australian cricket are delayed. It is not uncommon for players to pass their tests and feel well on the day of an injury and then display symptoms 24 - 48 hours later.

"In terms of Steve's availability for the third Test, this will be considered over the coming days but the short turnaround to the next Test is not in his favour. Steve's fitness will be assessed on an ongoing basis.

"Steve will undergo a precautionary scan on his neck on Sunday.

"Despite the unfortunate nature of what has happened, the positive is that the concussion protocol, including the availability of the concussion substitute, which has been recently brought in has served its purpose.

Smith was also hit on the forearm during a blistering spell from Archer

"A player is no longer under pressure to take the field when he or she displays symptoms of concussion and a side is not disadvantaged having lost a player to a blow to the head or neck.

"Cricket Australia is proud to have been leaders in this area, having introduced concussion substitutes in domestic cricket and worked with the ICC to introduce them in international cricket."

Meanwhile, the Australian Cricketers' Association (ACA) has criticised the small minority of fans who booed Smith as he resumed his innings at Lord's on Saturday.

"What was unwelcome and incorrect was the sound of booing of an injured player," an ACA statement said of the crowd reaction to Smith, who is playing his first Test series since the ball-tampering scandal.

Smith scored twin tons at Edgbaston and 92 at Lord's

"Cricket deserves much better than that. And Lord's, the home of cricket, deserves much better than that also. What we witnessed was bravery from an outstanding young man. It should be commended not vilified.

"Over the English summer, generally the crowds have been terrific and really added to the contest. But when someone is hurt, yet the boos continue, it's time to call 'enough.'

"At any rate, the players have already served the toughest penalties in the history of cricket. Surely it is time to move forward."