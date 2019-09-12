Joe Root was dropped on 24 and again on 25 as England reached lunch on day one of the fifth Ashes Test on 86-1.
The latest score from the fifth Ashes Test between England and Australia at the Kia Oval. Watch on Sky Sports The Ashes.
Over-by-over commentary and in-play clips from the Kia Oval as England go in search of a series-levelling win. Watch on Sky Sports The Ashes.
Trevor Bayliss insists England work hard on their Test-match batting - but need help from pitches in county cricket.
Australia captain Tim Paine has called the Oval Test his side's "grand final" as they look to win the Ashes outright.
Joe Root has dismissed suggestions that captaincy is affecting his batting ahead of England's bid to level the Ashes series.
Jason Roy has been dropped by England while Ben Stokes will play as a specialist batsman in the final Ashes Test.
Jason Roy on England's Ashes disappointment, striving to improve and the team's determination to level the series at The Oval.
Justin Langer has denied Steve Smith mocked Jack Leach after Australia's Ashes-retaining victory in Manchester.
Trevor Bayliss has defended England's selections during the Ashes series and insists captain Joe Root is "under no pressure at all".
James Anderson is "hungry" to keep playing cricket for England as he targets a return to the squad for their winter tours.
The ECB says it is "disturbed" after a fan reported alleged racist and homophobic abuse at the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford.
Nasser Hussain faced Ashes nemesis Shane Warne as the pair took on the Grand Slam Challenge ahead of the Solheim Cup.
Nathan Lyon believes his team have "brought a nation together" after Australia retained the Ashes.
Ben Stokes faces a bowling fitness test as England name an unchanged 13-man squad for the final Ashes match at The Oval.
Joe Root must consider giving up the England captaincy if he thinks it is affecting his batting form, according to Rob Key.
Steve Smith will rightly take the lead role in the story of Australia's Ashes success but Pat Cummins has been a brilliant support act.
Dominic Cork and Bob Willis join Charles Colvile to discuss who they would select for the final Ashes Test at The Oval.
Australia’s Steve Smith says an Ashes triumph in England had been high on his "bucket list" after failing to win the urn on their two previous visits.
England captain Joe Root says he is still the right man to lead the team despite defeat at Old Trafford ending their chances of regaining the Ashes.