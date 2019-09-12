Cricket The Ashes 2019

Cricket 12/09/19 11:57am

Root dropped twice as England edge ahead

Joe Root was dropped on 24 and again on 25 as England reached lunch on day one of the fifth Ashes Test on 86-1.
Cricket 12/09/19 10:57am

England vs Australia scorecard

The latest score from the fifth Ashes Test between England and Australia at the Kia Oval. Watch on Sky Sports The Ashes.
Cricket 12/09/19 9:45am

England lose Burns after lunch LIVE!

Over-by-over commentary and in-play clips from the Kia Oval as England go in search of a series-levelling win. Watch on Sky Sports The Ashes.
Cricket 12/09/19 6:00am

Bayliss: Players more suited to ODIs

Trevor Bayliss insists England work hard on their Test-match batting - but need help from pitches in county cricket.
Australia 11/09/19 2:20pm

Paine: Oval Test Australia's grand final

Australia captain Tim Paine has called the Oval Test his side's "grand final" as they look to win the Ashes outright.
Cricket 11/09/19 2:15pm

Root: We've not lost anything yet

Joe Root has dismissed suggestions that captaincy is affecting his batting ahead of England's bid to level the Ashes series.
Cricket 11/09/19 1:36pm

Roy dropped, Stokes plays as batsman

Jason Roy has been dropped by England while Ben Stokes will play as a specialist batsman in the final Ashes Test.
Cricket 11/09/19 6:00am

Roy: I know where I need to improve

Jason Roy on England's Ashes disappointment, striving to improve and the team's determination to level the series at The Oval.
Cricket 10/09/19 4:17pm

Langer denies Smith was mocking Leach

Justin Langer has denied Steve Smith mocked Jack Leach after Australia's Ashes-retaining victory in Manchester.
England 10/09/19 1:19pm

Bayliss defends England Ashes selections

Trevor Bayliss has defended England's selections during the Ashes series and insists captain Joe Root is "under no pressure at all".

England 10/09/19 1:09pm

Anderson 'hungry' to keep playing

James Anderson is "hungry" to keep playing cricket for England as he targets a return to the squad for their winter tours.
Cricket 09/09/19 10:46pm

ECB 'disturbed' by Ashes racism report

The ECB says it is "disturbed" after a fan reported alleged racist and homophobic abuse at the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford.
Golf 09/09/19 6:00pm

Ashes rivals take on Grand Slam Challenge

Nasser Hussain faced Ashes nemesis Shane Warne as the pair took on the Grand Slam Challenge ahead of the Solheim Cup.
Cricket 09/09/19 4:05pm

Lyon: Ashes win brought a nation together

Nathan Lyon believes his team have "brought a nation together" after Australia retained the Ashes.
England 09/09/19 12:00pm

Stokes to face bowling fitness test

Ben Stokes faces a bowling fitness test as England name an unchanged 13-man squad for the final Ashes match at The Oval.
Rob Key 09/09/19 11:40am

Key: Only Root knows captaincy call

Joe Root must consider giving up the England captaincy if he thinks it is affecting his batting form, according to Rob Key.

Cricket 09/09/19 6:00am

Cummins' contribution second only to Smith

Steve Smith will rightly take the lead role in the story of Australia's Ashes success but Pat Cummins has been a brilliant support act.
Cricket 08/09/19 9:30pm

LISTEN: Who should England pick for fifth Test?

Dominic Cork and Bob Willis join Charles Colvile to discuss who they would select for the final Ashes Test at The Oval.
Cricket 08/09/19 8:10pm

Smith: One to tick off my bucket list

Australia’s Steve Smith says an Ashes triumph in England had been high on his "bucket list" after failing to win the urn on their two previous visits.
England 08/09/19 8:05pm

Root adamant he should keep captaincy

England captain Joe Root says he is still the right man to lead the team despite defeat at Old Trafford ending their chances of regaining the Ashes.

