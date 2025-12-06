The Ashes: England to stick to batting principles after Brisbane collapse, says Marcus Trescothick
"You have to have a style of play you stick to, don't you? We want to utilise that in the best possible fashion" - Marcus Trescothick says England will stick to their principles after another Ashes batting collapse, as he he insists tourists still have an opportunity to win in Brisbane
Saturday 6 December 2025
England's batters have held "no discussions" about the repetitive nature of their Ashes dismissals and will stick to their principles, says assistant coach Marcus Trescothick,
The tourists slumped to 134-6 in their second innings on day three of a Brisbane Test they look likely to lose after being rolled for 172 and 164 during their two-day defeat in the series opener at Perth.
Ollie Pope and Zak Crawley were caught and bowled by Australia's Michael Neser after unsuccessfully driving on the up in the day-nighter at The Gabba, with dismissals to that shot totting up following similar failings at Optus Stadium a fortnight ago.
Score summary - Australia vs England, second Ashes Test
England 334 all out after 76.2 overs in first innings (elected to bat): Joe Root (138no off 206 balls), Zak Crawley (76 off 93), Jofra Archer (38 off 36); Mitchell Starc (6-75)
Australia 511 all out after 117.3 overs in first innings: Mitchell Starc (77 off 141 balls), Jake Weatherald (72 off 78 balls), Marnus Labuschagne (65 off 78), Alex Carey (63 off 69), Steve Smith (61 off 85); Brydon Carse (4-152), Ben Stokes (3-113)
England 134-6 after 35 overs in second innings: Zak Crawley (44 off 59 balls), Ollie Pope (26 off 32); Michael Neser (2-27), Scott Boland (2-33), Mitchell Starc (2-48)
Wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith also snicked Mitchell Starc behind on the drive as he followed his first-innings duck with a score of four.
Trescothick told reporters: "No discussions took place about driving on the up. There was no need to have a knee-jerk reaction to what was a tough pitch in Perth.
"We are trying to play the way we want to play. You have to have a style of play you stick to, don't you? We want to utilise that in the best possible fashion.
"It doesn't always go right, of course. You want to adapt and be conditions dependent, but we have built the way we want to build the team and trust the guys we have.
"We are always trying to respect the situation and respect the game: learn and be better next time we get that chance."
Australia seamer Scott Boland, who bowled Ben Duckett for 15 with a ball that kept low and then nicked off Harry Brook for the same score as England folded under the lights, said: "They always play their shots.
"If we put as many balls (as possible) in the right areas they're going to give you some chances."
Trescothick: England still have an opportunity
England trail Australia by 43 runs ahead of day four, with captain Ben Stokes and off-spinning all-rounder Will Jacks both four not out.
Trescothick said: "It was a tough day. We are obviously not in a great position and it's been quite challenging watching what is going on, Australia getting ahead of the game and putting us under pressure.
"That is never great. It is for us to try and find solutions."
He added on TNT Sports: "Once the guys have been in the field for a period of time, like they have in the heat, and then you're starting to lose a couple of wickets, it's always tough.
"We've been good in parts. We've had periods in the game where we've been sustained pressure and put Australia under that the scrutiny that we needed to. It's just maybe they've then fought back.
"They've got through the periods of the new ball well and made it tricky for us, so fair play to them. It's not just necessarily things that we've done wrong. I think Australia have been pretty consistent.
"We've still got an opportunity here. Yes, we're behind still in the context of the game.
"We've got to get a partnership going with the wickets we have and get a total on the board that we can maybe have a little dart at.
"The guys are disappointed, but we're still trying to remain focused on how we try and win the game."
