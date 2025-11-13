James Anderson: England's all-time leading Test wicket-taker signs one-year contract with Lancashire

Former England bowler Sir James Anderson has signed a new one-year contract with Lancashire.

England's all-time leading Test wicket-taker picked up 17 wickets in six County Championship games last season following his retirement from international cricket the previous summer.

Anderson took 17 wickets in the County Championship and returned to T20 cricket after a 10-year absence, featuring in the Blast where he helped Lancashire Lightning reach Finals Day and played for the Manchester Originals during The Hundred.

"I'm absolutely delighted to sign for another year with Lancashire. This club has been my home since I was a teenager, and I still get the same buzz walking out at Emirates Old Trafford that I did when I made my debut," the 43-year-old said.

"I've really enjoyed my cricket this year and still feel like I've got plenty to offer. I'm as hungry as ever to perform and contribute to the team's success across both red and white ball cricket.

"We've got a really talented squad with great ambitions, and I'm looking forward to helping the group continue to develop, while supporting Crofty in his new role as we push for promotion and trophies in 2026."

Anderson made his Lancashire debut in 2001 and turns 44 next July.

He captained Lancashire in red-ball cricket this year and received his knighthood for services to cricket at Windsor Castle last month.

The fast bowler retired from England duty with a farewell Test against the West Indies at Lord's in July 2024 and finished his international career with 704 wickets, a record for a non-spinner.

Only Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan and Australia's Shane Warne have taken more but while Anderson has dipped his toes into coaching with a consultancy role with England, he stood down from the position this summer to play for Lancashire.

Lancashire's director of cricket performance Mark Chilton added: "We're thrilled that Jimmy has committed to another season with Lancashire. His performances in 2025 showed exactly why he remains one of the finest bowlers in the game - his skill and competitiveness on the field are unmatched.

"Jimmy continues to be an outstanding role model for our players, raising standards every day and it was brilliant to see the impact he made on the dressing room when he stepped into the County Championship captaincy role during the second half of last season.

"Having him continue with us into 2026 is fantastic news and a huge boost for everyone at Emirates Old Trafford ahead of next season."

Bairstow signs new three-year contract with Yorkshire

Also on Thursday, Yorkshire County Cricket Club announced club captain Jonny Bairstow has signed a three-year contract extension.

The 36-year-old came through the academy at Yorkshire, going on to play 100 Test matches for England as a wicket-keeper batter, scoring 12 centuries.

Bairstow said: "I'm delighted to have signed a contract extension and am looking forward to playing my part in what is a hugely exciting period for Yorkshire.

"Having come through the age-groups and spent all of my career here, it was the only real choice for me, and I'll continue to wear the White Rose with pride over the next three years."

Yorkshire general manager of cricket Gavin Hamilton said: "We are absolutely delighted that Jonny has committed the next three years of his career to the Club.

"Jonny remains one of the best batters in the English game, capable of changing a game single-handedly, and we are very lucky to have him in our side. We saw the impact he can have on numerous occasions this summer, and I have no doubt that there will be many more game-changing performances to come.

"Locking Jonny in for another three years is huge for us, and I'm sure I'll be joined by many supporters in being excited to see him pulling on the White Rose a lot more moving forward."