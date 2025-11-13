The Ashes: Ben Stokes takes two early wickets as England start sole warm-up match against Lions
Returning Ben Stokes looks sharp on first match since injury in July on first morning of England's Ashes warm-up against the Lions; Stokes took wicket of No 3 hopeful Jacob Bethell; England started with all-pace bowling attack, as Jofra Archer and Mark Wood also caught the early eye
England captain Ben Stokes took both wickets in the first session of his side's in-house Ashes warm-up against the Lions at Lilac Hill, including Test hopeful Jacob Bethell.
Stokes, playing for the first time since tearing a shoulder muscle against India in July, looked match sharp in his comeback appearance as Andrew Flintoff's Lions side reached 116-2 at lunch in Perth.
Stokes had Tom Haines caught at mid-on in the first of his six-over spell and then removed Bethell, who saw his hopes of ousting Ollie Pope from the series opener fade with an unconvincing knock of two from 17 balls.
His innings ended when he mistimed a short ball to square-leg and, with a lean white-ball tour of New Zealand behind him, looks likely to resume his status as batting reserve.
Durham opener Ben McKinney took the fight to England, batting through the opening session for 67 not out on a gently paced surface.
In an apparent nod towards their intentions for the series opener at Optus Stadium on November 21, England named an all-pace attack comprising Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Mark Wood, Josh Tongue and Stokes as an all-rounder.
Brydon Carse sat out due to illness, but may enter the three-day match at a later stage to get some time in the middle.
Jofra Archer was the tidiest of the bowlers on display, offering up just 17 from his six overs, while Wood worked up some decent speed in his four-over burst, having been out of action for the past nine months.
Spinner Shoaib Bashir was one of five senior players loaned to the Lions and will get a chance to stake his claim in the second innings.
Play resumed after lunch.
