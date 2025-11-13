Mark Wood: England fast bowler to have precautionary scan after hamstring soreness in Ashes warm-up

Mark Wood is to undergo a precautionary scan on Friday after the fast bowler suffered hamstring soreness during the first day of England's Ashes warm-up match against the Lions.

Wood has been out of action for the last nine months following knee surgery and made his return on day one of the in-house pre-Ashes warm-up match at Perth's Lilac Hill.

The 35-year-old quick bowled eight overs before tea - four in each session - but left the field midway through the afternoon after experiencing discomfort in his second spell.

The ECB confirmed Wood would undergo the precautionary scan on Friday, adding: The England fast bowler spent time off the field during the afternoon session, having completed eight overs with the ball.

"He is expected to bowl again in two days' time."

Batting first, the England Lions were 208-5 at tea on the first day. The Lions had scored 29 runs off Wood's eight overs.

Captain Ben Stokes marked his own return to action in impressive style by taking four of the five wickets, including that of No 3 batting hopeful Jacob Bethell before lunch.

