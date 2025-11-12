The Ashes: Ben Stokes hits back at 'has-beens' for criticising England's limited build-up for Australia Test series

Ben Stokes shrugged off criticism from "has-beens" over England's limited Ashes preparations, insisting this week's in-house warm-up against the Lions will be "balls to the wall".

The three-day game at Lilac Hill from Thursday (2am UK time) is England's sole fixture before the opening Test against Australia at Perth's Optus Stadium from November 21, a decision that has drawn heat from the likes of former England captains Lord Ian Botham and Michael Vaughan and ex-Australia wicketkeeper Ian Healy.

Former Australia opener Simon Katich also told the West Australian newspaper - a publication that slammed Stokes and Joe Root with frontpage headlines upon their arrivals for the series - that England's schedule was "asking for trouble".

However captain Stokes told reporters on Wednesday: "The next three days is balls to the wall for everyone. No easing into it. There'll be a good run out for everyone.

"We've not been preparing for this tour over the last three weeks, we've put a lot of thought and process into this for a few years now.

"There's quite a few factors that play into why we can't prepare how the has-beens maybe prepared in the past.

"The landscape of cricket has changed and that affects preparation and how you are able to do it. But we are very confident and comfortable with how we prepare because we leave no stone unturned.

"You used to be able to come out on a tour a month-and-a-half, two months before the first game started. Now there's so much cricket packed into the schedule, it's impossible to do it how it used to be done."

With a full round of Sheffield Shield action currently taking place, ruling leading domestic players out of any potential warm-up against England, Stokes said the tourists decided an internal 11 vs 11 fixture was the best alternative.

England assistant coach Marcus Trescothick hinted on Tuesday that Ollie Pope would retain his spot at No 3 for the senior team in the tune-up match but Stokes stopped short of guaranteeing the Surrey man would take that berth against Australia with Jacob Bethell pressuring him.

The skipper added: "Popey has done a great job for us at No 3. He is the man in possession. But there's nine days to go and there is a lot of things that can go right and a lot of things that can go wrong.

"We will have a team from one day or two days out as normal. This will be a nice opportunity to allow everyone from our squad to get some time in the middle."

The warm-up game will be Stokes' first competitive action since injuring his right shoulder against India in July, while fast bowler Mark Wood will return after almost nine months on the sidelines following knee surgery.

Image: Stokes will return to competitive action for the first time since July when he plays in the Ashes warm-up against the Lions from Thursday

Stokes: Media jibes 'quite funny'

After the West Australian branded Stokes "Captain Cocky Complainer" and also labelled Root "Average Joe" with the second-highest run-scorer in Test cricket yet to register a century in Australia, Stokes added: "I think the build-up is always hyped up.

"It always gets quite spicy the closer you get to the opening game. I think we just let the outside people have those war of words.

"It's been quite funny to see what's been coming out recently."

