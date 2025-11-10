The Ashes: Joe Root branded 'average' by West Australian newspaper after arriving for England's Test series
West Australian newspaper slams Joe Root's record down under after England batter arrives for Ashes series; Root still to score a Test ton in Australia with best of 89; England captain Ben Stokes also hammered by West Australian last week as pre-series jibes abound ahead of Perth opener
Tuesday 11 November 2025
The second-highest run-scorer in the history of Test cricket was branded 'Average Joe' by the West Australian newspaper after arriving for England's away Ashes trip.
Joe Root has racked up 13,543 Test runs - only India great Sachin Tendulkar (15,921) has more - but the West Australian focused on his fairly modest record Down Under with their frontpage headline.
Root is yet to score a Test hundred in Australia with his best knock across three tours - two of which he was captain for - the 89 he struck in the 2021/22 series at Brisbane.
Overall, the Yorkshireman averages 35.68 over 14 Tests in the country, significantly down from his career average of 51.29 in 158 matches.
The West Australian went on to describe Root as "a hero in the homeland and a pretender in Australia."
Joe Root's Ashes record in Australia
- Matches: 14
- Innings: 27
- Total runs: 892
- Average: 35.68
- Highest score: 89 (Brisbane, December 2021)
- Most recent score: 11 (Hobart, January 2022)
- Hundreds: 0
- Half-centuries: 9
- Ducks: 2
England captain Ben Stokes - who succeeded Root in that role in 2022 - was also hammered by the West Australian publication last week, called a "cocky complainer" as the outlet said the all-rounder arrives "thinking dopey 'Bazball' can take the Ashes."
England's style under Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum was dubbed "careless thrash batting."
Root: I'm in a 'different place' for this Ashes
Speaking to Sky Sports recently, Root said he knew much of the chat ahead of the series would focus on the fact he is still without an away Ashes ton.
"I am sure there is going to be a lot of talk around [me not scoring a hundred as of yet] but I feel ready for it. Big series are the ones you want to play in and contribute in," the batter said.
"I feel I am in a different place to when I last went out there. I haven't got the responsibility of captaincy and I am a lot more experienced.
"I have had a good couple of years coming in and I have learned good lessons from my previous tours there as a batter and senior player.
"If I am doing my role in the team then personal accolades will come but it's not the main focus. It's about winning that urn back as it has been a long time since we held it."
Speaking last week, former England captain and now Sky Sports pundit Michael Atherton said the media banter would not overly affect the visiting players.
Atherton said: "It's all a bit of good fun and par for the course, and it's not something that will unduly worry any of the travelling England cricketers.
"They'll know and be expecting it. It will also boil down to what happens on the pitch ultimately."
Trescothick backs Root to flourish in Australia
Since the end of the 2021/22 Ashes - which England lost 4-0 - Root has amassed 16 hundreds and almost 4,000 runs across 44 Tests at an average of 57.14, taking his overall tally of Test centuries to 39.
On how the batter could fare in Australia this time around, England assistant coach Marcus Trescothick added: "The way he's gone in the last couple of years will probably explain he'd be very comfortable with what he's trying to do and how he's playing.
"We've seen Joe really grow massively in the last three seasons. His game has gone to the next level, hence the reason where he is in the rankings [as No 1 in the world].
"You'd be very surprised if he doesn't carry on in that same sort of vein really with the style of player that he is and the quality performer he is."
Ashes series in Australia 2025-26
All times UK and Ireland
- First Test: Friday November 21 - Tuesday November 25 (2.30am) - Optus Stadium, Perth
- Second Test (day/night): Thursday December 4 - Monday December 8 (4.30am) - The Gabba, Brisbane
- Third Test: Wednesday December 17 - Sunday December 21 (12am) - Adelaide Oval
- Fourth Test: Thursday December 25 - Monday December 29 (11.30pm) - Melbourne Cricket Ground
- Fifth Test: Sunday January 4 - Thursday January 8 (11.30pm) - Sydney Cricket Ground