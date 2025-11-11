The Ashes: Ollie Pope should bat No 3 for England over Jacob Bethell, says Sir Andrew Strauss

Sir Andrew Strauss has given Ollie Pope his backing to beat out Jacob Bethell to England's No 3 batting spot for the upcoming Ashes series in Australia.

Pope, 27, has played 61 Tests for England, averaging 35.36, though that improves to 41.60 when batting at three. However, in the last Ashes series Down Under in 2021/22 he scored just 67 runs across his six innings.

Talented 22-year-old Bethell has long been identified as a future England star, but only registered his first century in any form of professional cricket in an ODI against South Africa during the summer.

"I think you've got to go with Pope, personally," Strauss said on the Sky Sports Cricket Podcast.

Strauss, the last victorious touring England captain to Australia, in 2010/11, added: "It's just such a massive ask for Bethell to come into bat in foreign conditions.

"He's a lovely looking player, there's no doubt about it, but he just doesn't have that record yet.

"He will be walking out to bat in the middle of this cauldron of an Ashes series, and will, deep down, not be fully confident in his ability to do it. I just think it's a huge ask for him.

"Pope has shown vulnerabilities, especially on the last tour of Australia, but I think you've got to give him the first shot at it.

"If he doesn't perform in the first couple of Tests, maybe you can bring Bethell in then?

"But that's sort of the old school England approach, and [captain Ben] Stokes and [head coach Brendon] McCullum like to take risks.

"If they think Bethell is the better option, the more exciting option, they might push that 'gamble' button again. But I certainly wouldn't."

Nasser: England should back Pope to deliver

Sky Sports' Nasser Hussain also gave Pope his support to secure the No 3 spot for the first Ashes Test in Perth on November 21, but believes there's still time for Bethell to nudge himself ahead.

Bethell missed an opportunity to stake his claim after a poor showing on the recent white-ball tour of New Zealand, where he notched a best of just 24 in the second T20I out of five innings.

The touring England Test team meet England Lions in their only Ashes warm-up match in Perth from Thursday.

"Bethell could have made a claim there by smashing it everywhere [in New Zealand] and looking in good form. He didn't take it," Hussain said.

"But he's still got that chance in the days ahead. You can go on gut feel by just watching how people are going about their business - and he always goes about his business very well, Bethell.

"How is he hitting them in the nets? How does he go in the warm-up game? If he's suddenly striking them crisply, and you have a gut feel that he's in nick and Pope isn't, then you could make that change.

"I personally would go with Pope and say, 'we have backed you, now go and deliver'.

"But as Straussy says, you could easily see them going Bethell if he starts smashing them in that warm-up game. They are ruthless, this team. They have a gut feel, and will go with it."

Ashes series in Australia 2025-26

