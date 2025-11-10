The Ashes: Joe Root branded 'average' by West Australian newspaper after arriving for England's Test series

The second-highest run-scorer in the history of Test cricket was branded 'Average Joe' by the West Australian newspaper after arriving for England's away Ashes trip.

Joe Root has racked up 13,543 Test runs - only India great Sachin Tendulkar (15,921) has more - but the West Australian focused on his fairly modest record Down Under with their frontpage headline.

Root is yet to score a Test hundred in Australia with his best knock across three tours - two of which he was captain for - the 89 he struck in the 2021/22 series at Brisbane.

Instagram Instagram , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Instagram cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Instagram cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Instagram cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Overall, the Yorkshireman averages 35.68 over 14 Tests in the country, significantly down from his career average of 51.29 in 158 matches.

The West Australian went on to describe Root as "a hero in the homeland and a pretender in Australia."

Joe Root's Ashes record in Australia Matches: 14

14 Innings: 27

27 Total runs: 892

892 Average: 35.68

35.68 Highest score: 89 (Brisbane, December 2021)

89 (Brisbane, December 2021) Most recent score: 11 (Hobart, January 2022)

11 (Hobart, January 2022) Hundreds: 0

0 Half-centuries: 9

9 Ducks: 2

England captain Ben Stokes - who succeeded Root in that role in 2022 - was also hammered by the West Australian publication last week, called a "cocky complainer" as the outlet said the all-rounder arrives "thinking dopey 'Bazball' can take the Ashes."

England's style under Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum was dubbed "careless thrash batting."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Steve Smith made a huge blunder when it came to the coin toss as he lead New South Wales for the first time in eight years... Video credit: @cricketcomau

Speaking to Sky Sports recently, Root said he knew much of the chat ahead of the series would focus on the fact he is still without an away Ashes ton.

"I am sure there is going to be a lot of talk around [me not scoring a hundred as of yet] but I feel ready for it. Big series are the ones you want to play in and contribute in," the batter said.

"I feel I am in a different place to when I last went out there. I haven't got the responsibility of captaincy and I am a lot more experienced.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Root speaks to Sky Sports about how he is feeling ahead of The Ashes

"I have had a good couple of years coming in and I have learned good lessons from my previous tours there as a batter and senior player.

"If I am doing my role in the team then personal accolades will come but it's not the main focus. It's about winning that urn back as it has been a long time since we held it."

Speaking last week, former England captain and now Sky Sports pundit Michael Atherton said the media banter would not overly affect the visiting players.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Former England captain Michael Atherton dissects Australia's Ashes squad and the areas that England can exploit

Atherton said: "It's all a bit of good fun and par for the course, and it's not something that will unduly worry any of the travelling England cricketers.

"They'll know and be expecting it. It will also boil down to what happens on the pitch ultimately."

Ashes series in Australia 2025-26

All times UK and Ireland