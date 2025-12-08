The Ashes 2025/26: England to take mid-series break to Noosa ahead of must-win third Test in Adelaide

England will have only three days of practice before their must-win third Ashes Test against Australia next week in Adelaide.

Hopes of a first England away Ashes success since 2010/11 are in serious doubt after heavy defeats in the first two Tests, with the tourists thrashed inside two days in Perth before falling to an eight-wicket loss during the day-night Test in Brisbane.

The preparation of Ben Stokes' side came under heavy scrutiny after they only played a two-day game against the England Lions ahead of the first Test, before leaving out all their starting XI for a pink-ball match against a Prime Minister's XI before the second Test.

England underwent additional training in Brisbane during the extended break between Tests, with five days of practice sessions - including one optional - scheduled before their latest loss at the Gabba.

Head coach Brendon McCullum suggested after England's defeat they had 'trained too much' during that period, with five consecutive sessions two more than usual, adding he felt they had 'over-prepared'.

McCullum's comments were criticised by several pundits and former players, while it has been confirmed to Sky Sports that England will now have six days without any form of cricket before they resume preparations for the third Test.

The team and support staff are travelling to Noosa in Queensland for a pre-planned break on Tuesday afternoon, arranged before the series and where no cricket training will take place, before flying to Adelaide on Saturday.

England are then scheduled to train on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday before the third Test begins on Wednesday (11.30pm Tuesday, UK time), where anything other than a victory will see Australia retain the Ashes with two matches to spare.

No Test team since Australia in 1936-37 have come back from two down to win a five-match series, while England have now lost 15 and drawn two of their last 17 away Ashes Tests since retaining the urn Down Under in 2010-11.

"It's a huge series that's been built up for a long, long time; we still have the opportunity to do what we came out here to do," Stokes told reporters on Sunday.

"If we lose hope we might as well not turn up. I haven't lost hope, that dressing room hasn't lost hope and I'll be doing everything I can as a captain to ensure that everyone is as positive as they possibly can be."

England also lost the first two Tests of the 2023 home series before fighting back from a similar position to the one faced now, as they drew a rain-affected third Test at Old Trafford before winning the last two to level the series.

Stokes said there was no room for "weak men" on England's faltering Ashes tour, while McCullum is desperate for the tourists to come out fighting to trying keep their series hopes alive.

"You don't get to feel sorry for yourself if things don't work out. You have to get up and go again," McCullum said.

"You come to this country and have a glass jaw, you have no chance. You have to be strong, tough, and you have to get on with it. Ultimately, you can't afford to flinch when you come down here.

"This is not a country to start doubting yourself or to walk away from the challenge. You don't get to feel sorry for yourself in this game. I don't do feeling sorry for yourself."

Farbrace: England sticking to their guns with Noosa break

Former England assistant coach Paul Farbrace said he has no issue with the players and staff's pre-planned trip to Noosa ahead of the third Ashes Test, so long as the players' mindset is right.

Farbrace believes that is what will ultimately make the difference in the 'must-win' match in Adelaide, as opposed to a greater training schedule or more match practice.

"This England team are not fazed by journalists or the media in terms of who should, who shouldn't play, what the practice should be," Farbrace told Sky Sports News. "And that's why they're sticking to their guns.

"They didn't change their plan between the first and second Test, and they're not going to change their plans between the second and third. They're going to have their few days away and rest and recover.

"If by going away for a few days is the right thing to do, and it gets the players into that right mindset, then I don't really care what they do, to be honest.

"As long as when they get to Adelaide, the team are mentally prepared for the challenge they've got in front of them - because that's what it's going to come down to, as you're not going to be able to change your technique or tactics too much.

"Are you ready for the onslaught from this Australian team? If they are, England have got a chance of winning the game. But if their mindset is not right, they could get blown away very quickly."

