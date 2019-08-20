County Championship round-up: Essex edge thriller after dismissing Kent for 40

Sam Cook picked up seven wickets as Essex bowled Kent out for only 40

Essex seamer Sam Cook finished with 7-23 as Kent were demolished for just 40 – their lowest County Championship total for 149 years – on an astonishing day at Canterbury.

A total of 25 wickets went down before Essex squeaked to a narrow victory, with Kent's second innings lasting just 18.1 overs as they registered their worst score since folding for 20 against Surrey in 1870.

Earlier, the home side claimed a first-innings lead of 112 after rolling the Division One leaders for 114, with Harry Podmore taking 4-34 and veteran Darren Stevens 3-17.

Aaron Finch (R) congratulates Surrey team-mate Ollie Pope on his century against Hampshire at the Oval

But Cook's remarkable spell of bowling, which included five lbw successes, left Essex chasing 153 for victory - and they were wobbling at 84-6 before Adam Wheater (30 not out) and Simon Harmer (30) edged them across the line by three wickets.

Ollie Pope struck his first century since returning from a shoulder injury to put Surrey in a strong position as they moved into a first-innings lead against Hampshire at The Oval.

Pope ended the third day on 176 not out, sharing century partnerships with both Scott Borthwick (100) and Aaron Finch (90) as the hosts closed on 490-5, 123 runs ahead.

Somerset's Tom Abell took four wickets against Warwickshire

A flurry of wickets for Somerset skipper Tom Abell set up an intriguing final day at Edgbaston as Warwickshire collapsed to 146 all out in their second innings, setting the visitors 258 for victory.

Somerset had earlier avoided the follow-on, reaching 308 all out with an unbeaten 52 from Dom Bess and, although Rob Yates followed his first-innings ton with a knock of 53, Warwickshire were pegged back by Abell (4-39) and Jamie Overton (3-26).

Abell and first-innings centurion Steven Davies reduced the target slightly, reaching 8-0 at the close of play.

Yorkshire appear to be edging towards victory against Nottinghamshire at Scarborough, with the visitors closing on 135-4 as they chased a stiff target of 387.

Nottinghamshire's Luke Fletcher took 5-67 as the home side posted 338 in their second innings, but spinner Keshav Maharaj struck twice for Yorkshire before Ben Duckett (47no) offered solid resistance.

Saqib Mahmood (R) took the final wicket to wrap up Lancashire's win over Glamorgan

Lancashire's seamers blew away Glamorgan for just 138 at Colwyn Bay as they triumphed by an innings and 150 runs to extend their lead at the top of Division Two.

The visitors' first innings closed for 545 early on the third morning and it took them just 51.1 overs to dispose of Glamorgan for a second time, with Saqib Mahmood taking 3-42 and Tom Bailey 3-44.

Northamptonshire took advantage of Glamorgan's defeat to leapfrog them into second place by completing a comfortable 10-wicket victory over Worcestershire at Wantage Road.

Riki Wessels struck a valiant 84 not out to rescue the Pears from an innings defeat, but they were bowled out for 223 and it took Northants openers Ben Curran and Rob Newton just 27 deliveries to reach their victory target at 36 without loss.

Durham's Brydon Carse claimed career-best figures of 6-63 against Leicestershire

Captain Billy Godleman led the way with 86 as Derbyshire mounted a spirited fightback in their second innings to raise their hopes of securing a draw against Gloucestershire at Derby.

Godleman (86) was well supported by Wayne Madsen (69) and Tom Lace (69no) to take the home side to 305-3 at stumps - a lead of 86 - having bowled Gloucestershire out for 419 in the morning.

Durham bowler Brydon Carse returned career-best figures of 6-63 to force Leicestershire to follow on at the Riverside after they were bowled out for 236.

That left the Foxes trailing by 315 and, although Hasan Azad (57) notched his second half-century of the game to steer them to 153-3 second time around, they still face an uphill task to avoid defeat on day four.

Alex Carey's 69 not out sealed Sussex's win over Middlesex

Alex Carey smashed a quickfire unbeaten half-century to guide Sussex to a seven-wicket victory over Middlesex at Hove after his side had been set a tricky target of 145.

John Simpson top-scored with 88 in Middlesex's second innings, with Sam Robson, James Harris and Steven Finn also hitting half-centuries as the visitors totalled 378, but it was not enough as Carey (69no) and Luke Wells (48no) saw Sussex home.