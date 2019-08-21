England to play Australia, Pakistan, West Indies and Ireland as summer 2020 schedule confirmed

England will play six ODIs at home next summer

The ECB have finalised England men's international schedule for summer 2020, with series against Australia, Pakistan, the West Indies and Ireland all planned.

Joe Root's side will begin their summer with a three-Test series against the West Indies in June, where they will be looking to avenge their defeat in the Caribbean last winter.

England will then host Australia in a three-match IT20 series and a three-match ODI series in July.

The focus will again switch to Test cricket when Pakistan arrive for a three-match series in July and August.

England will also play three IT20s against Pakistan, the leading 20-over side in the world, in August and September.

The world champions then complete their summer schedule with three ODIs against Ireland in September.

England's six Tests next summer will be part of the new ICC World Test Championship, which began earlier this month and ends with a final at Lord's in June 2021.

After confirming England's schedule, ECB chief executive Tom Harrison said: "The ICC World Test Championship will add significance and context to the Test series against West Indies and Pakistan.

"Where every Test matters, there will be lots of points to play for as England continue their efforts to reach the inaugural World Test Championship final in June 2021.

England will renew acquaintances with Australia during IT20 and ODI series next summer

"Alongside the red-ball matches, England's ODI contests against Australia and Ireland will see the world champions return to home soil with big crowds expected at all venues.

"With further interest in IT20 cricket, the six matches against Australia and the world-number-one-side Pakistan will offer a fascinating guide to form ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Australia during the autumn of 2020."

England men's summer 2020 fixtures

England vs West Indies Test series

Thu 4 -Mon 8 June - 1st Test vs West Indies Kia Oval 11am

Fri 12-Tue 16 June - 2nd Test vs West Indies Edgbaston 11am

Thu 25-Mon 29 June - 3rd Test vs West Indies Lord's 11am

England vs Australia IT20 series

Fri 3 July - 1st IT20 vs Australia Emirates Riverside, Durham 6.30pm

Sun 5 July - 2nd IT20 vs Australia Emirates Old Trafford 5pm

Tue 7 July - 3rd IT20 vs Australia Emerald Headingley 6.30pm

England vs Australia ODI series

Sat 11 July - 1st ODI vs Australia Lord's 1pm

Tue 14 July - 2nd ODI vs Australia Ageas Bowl 1pm

Thu 16 July - 3rd ODI vs Australia Bristol County Ground, Bristol 1pm

England vs Pakistan Test series

Thu 30 July-Mon 3 Aug - 1st Test vs Pakistan Lord's 11am

Fri 7-Tue 11 Aug - 2nd Test vs Pakistan Emirates Old Trafford 11am

Thu 20-Mon 24 Aug - 3rd Test vs Pakistan Trent Bridge 11am

England vs Pakistan IT20 series

Sat 29 Aug - 1st IT20 vs Pakistan Emerald Headingley 5pm

Mon 31 Aug - 2nd IT20 vs Pakistan Sophia Gardens, Cardiff 2.30pm

Wed 2 Sept - 3rd IT20 vs Pakistan Ageas Bowl 6.30pm

England vs Ireland ODI series

Thu 10 Sept - 1st ODI vs Ireland Trent Bridge 12.30pm

Sat 12 Sept - 2nd ODI vs Ireland Edgbaston 12.30pm

Tue 15 Sept - 3rd ODI vs Ireland Kia Oval 12.30pm