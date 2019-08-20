England set to open with Jason Roy again in third Ashes Test against Australia

England opener Jason Roy has struggled against Australia

England look set to keep faith with Jason Roy as opener for the third Ashes Test at Headingley – although coach Trevor Bayliss admits he might be more effective lower down the order.

Roy scored 72 on his Test debut against Ireland earlier in the summer, but has failed to shine so far during the Ashes, averaging just 10 in the first two games of the series.

That prompted speculation that England - who have named an unchanged squad for the third Test, live on Sky Sports - might consider reshuffling their batting line-up.

Josh Hazlewood dismissed Roy for a duck in England's first innings at Lord's

"Personally I think he probably is suited to the middle order but we've selected him for the top of the order on his form and experience in the one-day team," said Bayliss.

"I think at the start of his one-day career he missed out a few times as well and it took him a little while to get the hang of it.

"So the possibility of him playing again at the top of the order doesn't really concern us - we know what he can do when he does play well.

"We think we've got the best seven batters available to us at the moment in England. Whether we can change that around and make it any better, I'm not sure.

"But we'll certainly have a discussion about it. I'm quite certain there's one or two others in the right spot too - just because they're not scoring runs doesn't mean it's the right or wrong spot for them."

Barring any last-minute injury concerns, all-rounder Sam Curran looks the most likely candidate to be omitted from the 12 again at Headingley.

However, Bayliss would have no qualms about bringing Curran into the side as England attempt to overturn their 1-0 deficit in the series.

"We started off the series thinking we would play most of our bowlers in the squad," added the England coach.

"We sent Sam away to play some games for Surrey during the week, so he's ready and raring to go if he's given the nod."