Ashes Debate Podcast: Jofra Archer the main man again as England skittle Australia

7:46 Highlights from day one of the third Ashes Test in Leeds as Jofra Archer claimed six wickets to help skittle Australia for 179 Highlights from day one of the third Ashes Test in Leeds as Jofra Archer claimed six wickets to help skittle Australia for 179

Jofra Archer's searing speed roughed up Australia at Lord's - but it was his use of the conditions that razed them for 179 on day one in Leeds.

Archer's pace dropped below 90mph at Headingley, something he says was intentional as he picked up 6-45 to send Australia tumbling from 136-2.

On the latest Ashes Debate which you can listen to either above or by downloading here, former fast bowlers Bob Willis and Dominic Cork and host Charles Colvile discuss "masterly" Archer's maiden Test five-wicket haul in just his second game in the format.

Listen or subscribe on:

Both Bob and Dom hailed the 24-year-old's ability to adapt with overcast skies and rain around, while they also pondered whether England are at risk of overworking a key asset, a point Mikey Holding has also raised.

4:11 Archer razed Australia with 6-45 as the tourists collapsed from 136-2 to 179 all out on day one of the third Ashes Test Archer razed Australia with 6-45 as the tourists collapsed from 136-2 to 179 all out on day one of the third Ashes Test

Also on the agenda…

- How England messed up a bit as David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne - who hit half-centuries - added 111 for Australia's third wicket

- Joe Root's decision to bowl first after winning the toss

- Chris Woakes' lack of overs, with the seamer bowling 12 compared to Archer's 17.1 and Stuart Broad's 14

- Labuschagne's bravery and lightsabre leave as he continues to impress in the absence of concussion-victim Steve Smith

England vs Australia Live on

- Warner battling to a score having made single-figure returns in his first four innings in the series

- England's batting order - should Jason Roy open and where is the best spot for Ben Stokes?

Watch day two of the third Ashes Test between England and Australia, at Headingley, live on Sky Sports The Ashes from 10am on Friday.

You can also follow over-by-over commentary and in-play clips on our rolling blog on skysports.com and the Sky Sports app.