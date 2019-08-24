Ashes Debate Podcast: Mark Ramprakash and Bob Willis on England's third Test hopes

5:05 Highlights from day three at Headingley as England dug in to try and save the third Test and the Ashes. Highlights from day three at Headingley as England dug in to try and save the third Test and the Ashes.

England’s two best players are at the crease overnight – so will Joe Root’s side pull off a remarkable victory over Australia on day four of the second Test at Headingley?

Mark Ramprakash joined Bob Willis and Charles Colvile to reflect on a much better day for the hosts as they applied themselves in their second innings to reach 156-3 having been set a target of 359 to level the series.

The former England batsman and batting coach shares his insights into what's behind the turnaround on a day of top-class Test batting when Joe Root (75no) and Joe Denly backed their defence and occupied the crease.

Bob explains what impressed him most about Root's 'magnificent' innings and Denly's second Test fifty

Ramps shares his opinions on England's batting order and whether Jason Roy should bat at the top of the order for the rest of the series

When - if at all - will England begin to think they have a real chance of securing victory? Ramps casts his mind back to the famous Mark Butcher-led win of 2001

Why is Chris Woakes so under-used in this Test and will he be the one to miss out if Anderson is fit to return in the fourth Test?

What makes Jofra Archer's bouncer so effective - and which bowler troubled Ramps with the short ball the most?

