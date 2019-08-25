Cricket News

How Twitter reacted to Ben Stokes' Ashes-saving century

Last Updated: 25/08/19 8:08pm
8:00
Highlights from day four of the third Ashes Test at Headingley as Ben Stokes led England to a remarkable victory.

Got your breath back yet!?

Ben Stokes played one of the most staggering innings you will ever see to earn England victory over Australia in a Test in which they had been torpedoed for 67 in their first innings.

Social media, of course, was sent into overdrive by his unbeaten 153 at Headingley, with ex-players and celebrities quick to lavish praise on the talismanic all-rounder.

Here is the best of the reaction…

