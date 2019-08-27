Ben Stokes rises to second in ICC Test all-rounder rankings after Headingley heroics

3:23 Ben Stokes' match-winning four at Headingley was an amazing moment, whether you were a fan or a commentator Ben Stokes' match-winning four at Headingley was an amazing moment, whether you were a fan or a commentator

Ben Stokes is up to No 2 in the ICC Test all-rounder rankings after his heroics in the third Ashes Test at Headingley.

Stokes hit a stunning, match-winning 135 not out to lead England to a famous one-wicket win over Australia.

That England even had a glimmer of hope going into the final innings of the match also owed much to Stokes' effort, this time with the ball as he took 3-56 in Australia's second innings during a lung-busting 15-over spell at the end of day two.

ICC Test all-rounder rankings Position Name Country Ratings 1 Jason Holder West Indies 433 2 Ben Stokes England 411 3 Shakib Al Hasan Bangladesh 399 4 Ravindra Jadeja India 395 5 Vernon Philander South Africa 326

Those exploits have seen Stokes leapfrog Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan and Ravindra Jadeja of India in the all-rounder rankings with only West Indies skipper Jason Holder ahead of him.

The England left-hander has also risen to 13th in the batting standings, overtaking Australia opener David Warner, who drops to 14th, while Joe Root is up to seventh following his second-innings 77 in Leeds.

England vs Australia Live on

Australia fast bowler Pat Cummins stays top of the bowling rankings with New Zealand's Trent Boult into the top five and Jasprit Bumrah surging into the top 10, all the way up to seventh, after taking 5-7 in India's win over West Indies at North Sound.

Watch day one of the third Test between England and Australia from 10am, September 4 on Sky Sports The Ashes.