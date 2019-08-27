WATCH: The Ashes: 'The Greatest Hour'

Ben Stokes salutes the crowd after his stunning 135no at Headingley

Re-live the drama from Headingley on Sunday afternoon with a one-hour programme showing every ball from the moment Jack Leach made his way to the crease through to that glorious cut shot for four.

Ben Stokes' unbeaten 135 drove the hosts to a remarkable one-wicket victory as England posted their highest-ever Test match run chase to deny Australia and level the Ashes series with two games left.

England vs Australia Live on

Mark Wood revealed he missed the dramatic Headingley finale as he was attending a baby class with his wife at the time.

3:23 Ben Stokes' match-winning four at Headingley was an amazing moment, whichever angle you watch it from. Ben Stokes' match-winning four at Headingley was an amazing moment, whichever angle you watch it from.

"I was learning to put on nappies and stuff, and then the text messages just kept coming through asking if I'd seen Stokesy," he told Sky Sports. "I rushed home to watch the highlights, and I can't believe I missed it."

When can I watch the climax to the third Test? Wednesday: 9.30pm, Sky Sports The Ashes and Sky Sports Mix



Thursday: 10.15pm, Sky Sports The Ashes



Sunday: 11pm, Sky Sports The Ashes and Sky Sports Main Event



Tuesday: 11pm, Sky Sports The Ashes and Sky Sports Main Event

But the Durham and England bowler - and you - now have the chance to watch the finale in full.

Fresh from his Headingley triumph, Stokes heads to Old Trafford with England to continue the pursuit of the Ashes in the fourth Test, live on Sky Sports from September 4.

But before the focus turns to Manchester, join us in revisiting the gripping unbeaten 10th-wicket stand of 76.

Watch day one of the fourth Test between England and Australia from 10am, September 4 on Sky Sports The Ashes.