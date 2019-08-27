James Anderson steps up recovery from calf injury in Lancashire second XI friendly

James Anderson returned in a friendly against a Leicestershire side last week

James Anderson bowled 20 overs for Lancashire's second XI on the first day of their friendly at Chester Boughton Hall as he attempted to prove his fitness for the fourth Ashes Test.

Anderson re-injured his right calf in the Ashes opener at Edgbaston and missed the next two games in the series, at Lord's and Headingley.

But the seamer is hoping to make his England return on his home ground of Old Trafford from next Wednesday, and tested out his fitness against Durham's second XI in Chester.

The 37-year-old bowled Angus Robson and appeared to show no sign of injury or pain en route to figures of one for 38 from his 20 overs, as Durham closed on 288 for four.

Anderson injured his calf playing for Lancashire in the Specsavers County Championship against Durham in June and missed the one-off Test against Ireland in July despite being named in the initial squad.

Anderson is hoping to play in the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford from September 4

The paceman returned a week later against Australia in Birmingham but was limited to four overs as the injury flared up.

Anderson played for Lancashire's second XI against Leicestershire's second string last week, taking two wickets in his first outing since the Edgbaston Test.

England will name their squad for the fourth Ashes Test later this week, with the series now tied at 1-1 after Ben Stokes' heroic innings earned the hosts a one-wicket win at Headingley.

