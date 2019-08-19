England's James Anderson will look to prove Ashes fitness by playing for Lancashire's second XI

James Anderson is making progress with his right calf injury

England seamer James Anderson will continue his push for an Ashes comeback by playing for Lancashire's second XI.

Anderson, 37, has been left out of England's squad for the third Test against Australia at Headingley as he continues to recover from the right calf injury that ruled him out of the second game at Lord's and limited him to four overs in the first fixture at Edgbaston.

However, he will return to action for Lancashire's second string in a three-day match against Leicestershire from Tuesday as he aims to prove his fitness ahead of the fourth Ashes clash at Old Trafford from September 4.

An ECB statement read: "England and Lancashire seamer James Anderson is making progress from his injured right calf.

"Anderson will step up his rehabilitation this week by playing for Lancashire second XI against Leicestershire in a three-day friendly match starting on Tuesday August 20 at Northern Cricket Club, Liverpool.

"He will be assessed on an ongoing basis ahead of selection for the fourth Specsavers Ashes Test at Emirates Old Trafford starting on Wednesday, September 4."

