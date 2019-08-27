Watch Ben Stokes' Ashes-saving shot at Headingley from all angles

3:23 Ben Stokes' match-winning four at Headingley was an amazing moment, whichever angle you watch it from Ben Stokes' match-winning four at Headingley was an amazing moment, whichever angle you watch it from

Ben Stokes' match-winning, Ashes-saving boundary was spectacular - and now you can watch it from a variety of angles.

Click play on the video above to see the moment Stokes thrashed Pat Cummins through the covers from a number of vantage points, including how Nathan Lyon reacted to it.

Lyon, of course, missed the chance to end the game and retain the Ashes when he failed to run out last man Jack Leach, while he would also have pinned Stokes lbw had Australia not burned their reviews.

Nathan Lyon was involved in a thrilling end to the Leeds Test

The video also features Stokes' monstrous roar after keeping the Ashes alive and how Headingley stood in unison to celebrate a staggering win.

Plus, we see how Nasser Hussain and Ricky Ponting called the final moment as England tied up the series at 1-1.

Watch day one of the fourth Ashes Test live on Sky Sports The Ashes and Sky Sports Main Event from 10am on Wednesday, September 4.

You can also follow over-by-over commentary and in-play clips on our rolling blog on skysports.com and the Sky Sports app.