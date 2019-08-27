Ben Stokes and England team-mates celebrate Ashes victory with fast food blowout
Last Updated: 27/08/19 10:29am
Ben Stokes worked up quite an appetite during his heroic display in the third Ashes Test and celebrated England levelling the series with a trip to McDonald's.
The all-rounder smashed an unbeaten 135 in a 219-ball innings at Headingley to lead England to a one-wicket victory over Australia to make it 1-1 in the five-match series.
After celebrating in the dressing room and on the Leeds pitch, Stokes and team-mates Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Rory Burns and captain Joe Root jumped in a taxi and headed to the drive-thru.
"We celebrated at the ground as a team before we went back to the team hotel to catch up with friends and family," Stokes told the Daily Mirror.
"Me, Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Rory Burns and Joe Root all jumped in an uber and got £55 worth of McDonald's drive thru on the way.
"There were quarter-pounders and filet 'o' fish flying everywhere!"
England must still avoid defeat in both of the final two Tests at Old Trafford and the Oval if they are to regain the Ashes and Stokes admits "it is far from over".
"There are two more Tests to come and we want to win those Ashes back so let's wait and see how the summer ends before we start talking about things like that," he added.
"I'm incredibly proud of what I managed to achieve throughout this Test match with bat and ball, but that is what the team ask me to do. Bowl and bat, so I try and do it as well as I can.
"I had great support from Jack Leach who was just incredible to hang in there until we got over the line, and hopefully we can get over that line a little more easily in the next Test."