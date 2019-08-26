Ben Stokes the best all-rounder England has produced, says Moeen Ali

Ben Stokes hit an unbeaten 135 to win the third Ashes Test for England

Moeen Ali says Ben Stokes is the best cricketer he has played with and believes he is the greatest all-rounder England has produced.

Stokes smashed an unbeaten 135 in the third Ashes Test at Headingley to lead England to a one-wicket victory over Australia and level the series at 1-1 with two Tests to play.

Writing in The Guardian, Ali said: "In the biggest summer in English cricket history Ben Stokes has stood head and shoulders above the rest.

"He is the best cricketer I have played alongside and while it might be a massive shout - and admittedly he is a very close friend - I would argue he is now the greatest all-rounder this country has ever produced.

"To deliver an innings like the one he played at Headingley, just six weeks after winning us the World Cup final, and with the Ashes on the line, is what seals it for me.

"I know there are past greats like Ian Botham and Andrew Flintoff but we're watching another legend in the making here.

Ali was dropped after the second Test and replaced by Jack Leach, who stood his ground with Stokes as the pair recorded the second-highest 10-wicket stand in Test history.

"The decision to give him the nod over myself after Edgbaston was one I couldn't argue with," Ali added.

"All I care about is England doing well and if that means I'm looking on for a bit, I won't lose any sleep. Whatever happens will happen and I will support Leachy and the boys regardless."