Ashes Debate Podcast: Steve Smith scores double hundred against error-prone England

After Steve Smith again ground the England bowling attack into submission with a fine double-hundred on day two of the fourth Ashes Test, we ask is he cricket's greatest-ever problem solver?

Smith scored 211 as Australia declared on 497-8 in their first innings, although he should have fallen for 118 when out to Jack Leach, only for replays to show the spinner had overstepped and bowled a no-ball.

It summed up an error-strewn day for England, with three catches also going begging as Australia racked up the runs at Old Trafford.

On the latest Ashes Debate, which you can listen to either above or by downloading here, Ryan Sidebottom joins Bob Willis and host Charles Colvile to look back on Smith's double ton and pose the question, just how do you get him out?

- Will England rue missed chances with a mountain now to climb in fourth Test?

- The "batting phenomenon" Smith, his unparalleled hand-eye co-ordination and how he solves problems during his innings.

- Which bowler from time-gone-by would have got Smith out? Could Darren Gough have had a chance?

- Which batsmen did Ryan and Bob struggle to get out the most?

- What is the reason behind the drop off in Jofra Archer's bowling speeds over the series?

- England's batting prospects on what is still a very good pitch.

