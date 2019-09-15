England vs Australia: Day four of the fifth Ashes Test in a nutshell

Tim Paine lifts the Ashes urn at the end of a pulsating series

Australia lift the urn, England level the series and the Trevor Bayliss era comes to an end. Here are the best bits from The Oval...

England ensured the Ashes series ended 2-2 after dismissing Australia for 263 on day four at The Oval to complete a 135-run victory in the final Test after being held up by Matthew Wade.

Matthew Wade scored an excellent century to hold up England for a time

Wade delayed England with his fourth Test ton and second of the series, during which time he became embroiled in a fascinating battle with Jofra Archer as he was peppered with scorching short balls, struck on the body, hooked a six and the two stared each other down.

However, he was finally dismissed for 117 by England captain Joe Root, who then took a stunning catch to dismiss last man Josh Hazlewood off Jack Leach (4-49), as the tourists missed out on becoming the first Australia team to win a Test series outright in England since Steve Waugh's 2001 side.

Stuart Broad (4-62) ensured Steve Smith (23) failed to pass fifty for the first time in the series, while he also removed David Warner (11) for the seventh time this summer as the batsman ended the campaign with a dire return of 95 runs in 10 innings at an average of 9.5 - the worst by any opener ever to bat as many times in a Test series.

Joe Root took two wickets including the key scalp of Wade

England's victory was a fine send-off for Trevor Bayliss, who will now bow out as head coach, four years after steering his charges to an Ashes victory in his first series in charge.

Stats of the Day

Two of the most prolific series in Test history have come from the bat of Steve Smith, his epics against India and England historically dominant. #Ashes pic.twitter.com/vQiK4wARne — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) September 15, 2019

Only two Australians have batted in the top six as often as Mitchell Marsh, with a lower Test batting average.



Both of their careers ended in the 19th century. #Ashes — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) September 15, 2019

Michael Clarke's difficult 2015 tour is the only five Test series since 1997 where the Australian captain has averaged less with the bat than Paine's 20.00. #Ashes https://t.co/Y1znkghCrc — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) September 15, 2019

Catch success percentage this series:



Tim Paine - 82%

Jonny Bairstow - 91%#Ashes — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) September 15, 2019

Since Sandpaper-gate, Australia's lower order has been very resilient. Their last four batsmen are dismissed (individually) every 36 balls, the best of any side in the world to play 3+ Tests in that time. #Ashes — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) September 15, 2019

England haven't lost a Test series (of at least three matches) at home since South Africa won in 2012. #Ashes — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) September 15, 2019

Moment of the Day

When Root flung himself to his left just after 6pm to hold on to a superb one-handed catch, a thrilling Ashes series was over. England celebrated a convincing win in the fifth Test, Australia went on to lift the urn and the series itself was drawn.

Having lost the chance to regain the Ashes with defeat at Old Trafford, England bounced back well and when Jack Leach dismissed Josh Hazlewood, they ensured a remarkable summer of cricket finished on a high.

England celebrate a victory in the fifth Ashes Test at The Oval that levelled the series at 2-2

The World Cup and Ashes double they had been hoping for did not materialise and that was largely down to an excellent Australian team, who deservedly retain the urn. Steve Smith led the way with a Bradman-esque showing throughout the summer while Pat Cummins spearheaded a relentless and high-class bowling unit.

The heroics of Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer kept England in it and after five Tests in little over six weeks, the sides could not be separated. A pulsating series is at an end and it is now two-and-a-half years before they will do it all again Down Under.

Talking point

The end of the series also signals the end of Trevor Bayliss' tenure as England head coach, after more than four years in the role. His impact on the white-ball side has been clear for all to see with that World Cup win at Lord's the crowning achievement - but have England progressed as a Test side during his time at the helm?

9:08 Outgoing head coach Trevor Bayliss joined Rob Key ahead of his final Test in charge to reflect on his time with England Outgoing head coach Trevor Bayliss joined Rob Key ahead of his final Test in charge to reflect on his time with England

He arrived ahead of the 2015 Ashes, a series that England won, with the side fifth in the ICC Test rankings and leaves with them a place higher, in fourth. Victory at The Oval also means that the Test team is unbeaten in home series since he took charge with wins over India, South Africa and West Indies, among others, in that time.

However, away from home it has been a different story. There have been impressive wins in South Africa and Sri Lanka but also crushing defeats in India, Australia and the UAE against Pakistan as well as narrow losses in the Caribbean and New Zealand.

A force to be reckoned with at home, England have been consistently inconsistent on the road under Bayliss while the failure to solve the problems at the top of the order will also go down as a black mark against his name. Are England a better Test side than when he arrived? Perhaps marginally, but then perhaps that was the price to pay for England to become the best in the world in one-day cricket.

Eoin Morgan lifts the trophy as England celebrate winning the 2019 Cricket World Cup

Tweets of the Day

ENGLAND WIN BY 135 RUNS!



Two in two balls for Leach - and it's another catch for Root, this time diving to his left and taking it one-handed.



The Ashes series finishes 2-2!



📺 Watch reaction: https://t.co/aoCR0paU5r

📱 Live blog / in-play clips: https://t.co/dq5p4lNurH pic.twitter.com/Kj116R6gdn — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) September 15, 2019

Nothing to separate the sides after an incredible series 🤝



Congratulations to Australia on retaining the Ashes 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/XPml8EbIE8 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 15, 2019

ODI vs Ireland - Win ✅

T20 vs Pakistan - Win ✅

ODIs vs Pakistan - Win ✅

World Cup - Win ✅

Test vs Ireland - Win ✅

Ashes - Drawn 2️⃣-2️⃣



An unforgettable summer. Thank you, @englandcricket 🙌 pic.twitter.com/uLdX45PoGv — England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) September 15, 2019

Drawn the World Cup Final and drawn the Ashes. Drawn every last drop of excitement from this beautiful game.



Congrats Australia. Congrats England blue.



Cracking summer. Cheers to the players for the toil and joy👍🏿 #Ashes #CWC19 — Vithushan Ehantharajah (@Vitu_E) September 15, 2019

"It has been extraordinary. What a year it's been and, dare I say it, what a 20 years it's been."



The end of two magnificent innings as @BeefyBotham and @David215Gower sign off from the @SkyCricket commentary box. pic.twitter.com/I83c8xPxHv — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) September 15, 2019

What they said

Ben Stokes, England player of the series: "We've drawn this series, which was the goal at the start of the game. I don't think you can ever look back and say 'what if'. It has been a great series of cricket, to be honest. It has ebbed and flowed. I think 2-2 is a fair result; it has been two very evenly-matched teams."

Steve Smith, Australia player of the series: "It meant a lot. It has been an amazing couple of months of cricket here in England. The cricket has been spectacular, there has been some terrific cricket played. I have loved every minute and I have been really proud to have contributed and help bring the urn home."

3:16 Shane Warne gives his assessment on an incredible Ashes series Shane Warne gives his assessment on an incredible Ashes series

Shane Warne: "Australia were the better team through this series. I think they played the better cricket for the majority of the series and I think they deserved to win but having said that they only have themselves to blame for losing at The Oval. These are two really evenly matched sides. If you look through this series and all the comebacks we have had, it has been a fantastic series of cricket."

Nasser Hussain: "I have to applaud the players. Every player out there at the end, at the end of a long summer, to dig so deep with those skills... the battle between Archer and Wade defined the series for me."

2:09 Man of the match Jofra Archer says it's been a special summer of cricket for England Man of the match Jofra Archer says it's been a special summer of cricket for England

Joe Root, England captain, on the departing Trevor Bayliss: "Trevor is brilliant. He has added a huge amount to this Test team. He's been involved in some fantastic series wins, both home and away. What he's done in white-ball cricket is phenomenal. He's got a great sense of humour and will never give you anything. We all played for him this week and we're really pleased to send him off in a great fashion."