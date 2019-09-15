Trevor Bayliss gives his thoughts on his tenure as England head coach after his final match

Following Trevor Bayliss' final match as England head coach he spoke to Sky Sports about the Ashes, the World Cup final and the talents of Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer...

On the talents of Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer

"Ben is his own greatest success. Coaches can only lead teams or players in a certain direction but in the end it is up to those players to grab hold of the situation and improve. Ben on and off the field has grown unbelievably well.

"It is a delicate one with Jofra Archer as he will obviously be in every team and I think maybe in Test cricket. I know Joe Root relied on him for longer spells in this series but going forward I think it might be more about shorter spells of four or five overs."

On winning the Oval Test and drawing the Ashes series

"It was a fantastic effort to draw the series, not being able to win the Ashes, but there was still pride on the line for the boys and Test Championship points. To finish off well and level up the series I think we showed a lot of character.

"2-2 was a fair score. Both teams had their chances to win the series. We certainly did not play as well as we would have liked to."

On his favourite moment of the summer

"The cherry on top for this series was winning the World Cup and there have been a lot of memories made.

On what needed changing when he took over England's white-ball team

"A change of attitude and a change of the way we played the game. Looking back to the 2015 World Cup England probably played the game a little bit old-fashioned.

"It was about actually bringing in players more attuned to playing the more modern style of game. Whoever was going to win this World Cup was going to need a bold attitude and we stuck to our guns throughout the four years, even in some tough periods.

"It allowed us to have some tough conversations with the boys but they stuck to what they believed in and over time they also learned to adapt."

On what he was feeling during a memorable World Cup final

"When it was all happening, you're as nervous as anyone. I don't think up on the balcony we realised or I realised what a great game it was.

"When you're involved in the match and you're trying to work out what you might be able to do and tactically what we should or could be doing. It was not until everything settled down and all the messages came flooding in that the realisation came of what the boys had achieved."

On planning for a home World Cup and Ashes series in 2019

"For all the coaching staff it has been a long summer. We knew it was going to be challenging but having now been through it I'm not sure we realised how hard it would be. It was tough and we were so close to both trophies but we will take one."

On whether England should have one head coach or separate red-ball and white-ball coaches

"It is a difficult one of whether you have one or two coaches. If you have two coaches how do they work together?

"Ashley Giles will probably go with one coach and that head coach needs a little more time away from the game and that will also allow the assistant coaches more experiences at the helm. In a few years time you then have a few more homegrown Englishmen candidates to select from as the next head coach."