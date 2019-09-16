Joe Root says England should not put too much pressure on Jofra Archer despite superb summer

Joe Root says England must not put too much pressure on "special" Jofra Archer despite the seamer's scintillating first summer in international cricket.

The 24-year-old took 20 wickets - and bowled the Super Over in the final - as England won the 50-over World Cup for the first time.

Archer then claimed 22 scalps - despite missing the first Test - during the Ashes, and roughed up the likes of Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne and Matthew Wade with 90mph-plus bowling, as the series ended in a 2-2 draw.

2:09 Archer was named Player of the Match in England's 135-run win over Australia at The Oval Archer was named Player of the Match in England's 135-run win over Australia at The Oval

"When I faced him in the nets against the red ball it was pretty clear he'd be something special," England captain Root said of Archer, who picked up two six-wicket hauls during the Ashes.

"At times he might not always bowl at 90mph, but he will still go at 2.5 an over and create chances.

"Making sure we don't expect him to average 12 over the next two-and-a-half years is important, but knowing he's got that ability to turn a game on his own is exciting.

"One thing we can expect is he's going entertain and he's going to make things happen.

Archer averaged 20.27 with the ball in the Ashes

"He's come in and been fantastic. He has a way of having a huge impact on the game. His spell [against Wade at The Oval] - you saw the way he changed the whole atmosphere at the ground.

"For someone right at the beginning of their career to have such a gift, it's great to be able to captain that. I am very much looking forward to the rest of his journey.

"We've got to be careful not to expect too much of him. He's a young guy, he's still learning and I'm still learning how to get the best out of him as a captain."

Archer's battle with Steve Smith at Lord's was one of the highlights of the summer

Outgoing England head coach Trevor Bayliss feels Root should use Archer for short bursts in Test cricket.

"It is a delicate one with Archer as he will obviously be in every team," said the Australian.

"I know Root relied on him for longer spells in this series but going forward I think it might be about shorter spells of four or five overs."