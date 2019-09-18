Lydia Greenway and Tom Moody named head coaches of the Oval-based team for The Hundred

The appointments of Lydia Greenway and Tom Moody complete the coaching line-up for The Hundred

Lydia Greenway and Tom Moody have been appointed as the head coaches of the Oval-based team for The Hundred next summer.

Moody has established a reputation as one of the world's pre-eminent coaches at international and domestic level having led Sri Lanka to the 2007 ICC Men's World Cup final and more recently coaching Sunrisers Hyderabad to their first Indian Premier League title in 2016.

Greenway is a five-time Ashes winner and was a part of the England squads that won the ICC Women's World Cup and Women's World T20 in 2009.

The 34-year-old has served as Kent Women's head coach and is looking forward to working with the world's best players as well as developing homegrown talent.

Greenway said: "Coaching is something that I'm hugely passionate about. When you're working with players who want to get better and improve all of the time, that's special.

"I feel extremely privileged to have this chance. It's an opportunity to work with the best players in the country and the best players from around the world, which is really exciting.

"The Hundred will provide a platform for domestic players to step forward and make their case for selection on a stage that is as close to international cricket as you can get."

Moody is the final coaching appointment for the eight men's teams in The Hundred, following the announcements of Stephen Fleming (Nottingham), Mahela Jayawardena (Southampton), Simon Katich (Manchester), Gary Kirsten (Cardiff), Darren Lehmann (Leeds), Andrew McDonald (Birmingham) and Shane Warne (Lord's).

The list includes the coaches of the past four IPL champions and the 2011 and 2015 ICC Men's World Cup winners.

Moody believes the new challenge of the 100-ball format has been a major drawcard for the world's best coaches.

Moody said: "Anything that is new and is innovative has an automatic appeal. From a coaching perspective it presents new challenges to test yourself against in a world-class environment. To be a part of the early stages of a tournament where you have the opportunity to set the tone around what the 100-ball format will look like is a unique opportunity.

"Drawing on the knowledge of the local coaches will be critical. That opportunity works the other way where, as head coaches, we can pass on our knowledge from other tournaments, which will hopefully be beneficial for all of the assistant coaches."

Sanjay Patel, managing director of The Hundred said, "I am thrilled to welcome two more exciting coaches to The Hundred. Lydia is another up-and-coming English coach while Tom completes the massively exciting men's head coach list. It is a line-up bursting with quality coaches who have won white-ball tournaments across the world."

The Hundred is a new 100-ball format that is set to launch next summer with the men's and women's competitions to run concurrently over a five-week period.

The competition is set to attract some of the world's best players and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports. It will feature eight city-based clubs, from Manchester, Leeds, Nottingham, Birmingham, Cardiff, Southampton and two in London (Lord's and the Oval).

Fans can register their interest in tickets and information via www.thehundred.com

'The Hundred Draft - Live' will be live on Sky Sports Cricket, Main Event & Sky One from 1900-2130 on Sunday October 20. It will also be available via Sky Sports' Facebook and YouTube channels, as well as live on the Sky Sports app and streamed on skysports.com.

Are you a Sky customer? With Sky VIP, your loyalty programme, you could win the chance to be part of the studio audience for The Hundred Draft, live on Sky Sports on Sunday, October 20. Enter now via the My Sky App https://mysky.page.link/app.