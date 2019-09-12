Watch The Hundred Draft live on Sky Sports in October ahead of new tournament in 2020

Summer 2020 will see the launch of The Hundred - an action-packed and unmissable new cricket competition taking place across England and Wales.

This is cricket as you've never seen it before. One hundred balls, seven cities and eight teams, featuring some of the best players in the world - and every game will be live on Sky Sports.

History will be made on October 20 with the UK's first-ever cricket player draft, when you will be able to see which of the world's best players will be picked to join the men's squads for the eight new teams.

There will be a host of big names live on the night as we look ahead to the new competition and look back on an amazing summer of cricket.

All you have to do is tune in to 'The Hundred Draft - Live', which will be live on Sky Sports Cricket, Main Event & Sky One from 1900-2130 on Sunday October 20. It will also be available via Sky Sports' Facebook and YouTube channels, as well as live on the Sky Sports app and streamed on skysports.com.

