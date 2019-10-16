The Hundred: Chris Gayle, Steve Smith and David Warner among top-priced players for draft

David Warner, Steve Smith and Chris Gayle have a reserve price of £125k for Sunday's inaugural Hundred Draft

Chris Gayle, Steve Smith, David Warner and Mitchell Starc are among the six top-priced overseas players in Sunday's inaugural The Hundred Draft.

West Indies opener Gayle and Australia trio Smith, Warner and Starc have a reserve value of £125k, alongside Sri Lanka seamer Lasith Malinga and South Africa paceman Kagiso Rabada.

Gayle has scored a record 13,051 runs in 394 Twenty20 matches, including 22 hundreds - 14 more than nearest rival Michael Klinger, who has eight - and 80 half-centuries, with a top score of 175 not out.

The Hundred Draft Live Live on

A total of 240 players from outside the UK have put themselves forward for the draft, with Aaron Finch (Australia), Kane Williamson (New Zealand), Quinton de Kock (South Africa), Rashid Khan (Afghanistan) and Andre Russell (West Indies) among the players with a reserve price of £100k.

Babar Azam (Pakistan), Nicholas Pooran (West Indies), Dale Steyn (South Africa), Marcus Stoinis (Australia), Mohammad Nabi (Afghanistan) and Kusal Perera (New Zealand) feature on the list of players priced at £75k.

Gayle has scored more T20 runs and hundreds than anybody else

Nineteen of the 330 domestic players available have a reserve price set - Joe Denly, Liam Livingstone, Samit Patel and Mark Wood top out at £60k, with Ian Bell, Sam Billings, Morne Morkel, Liam Plunkett, Delray Rawlins, Olly Stone, and Ryan ten Doeschate priced at £50k.

Players must be drafted in their preferred salary band otherwise they will take no further part in the Draft, which is live on Sky Sports on Sunday.

The teams will make 12 picks on Sunday evening - a maximum of three overseas players - who will join the already allocated England red-ball contracted players and 'local icons' who were placed in teams on October 3.

How the Main Draft Grid works ahead of The Hundred Draft - Live

Trent Rockets will make the first pick on the night, as determined by a pre-draft draw, followed by Southern Brave, Northern Superchargers, Welsh Fire, Oval Invincibles, Manchester Originals, London Spirit and Birmingham Phoenix, with the selection order reversing mid-round.

There will be seven rounds with each head coach picking two players per round and having 100 seconds to make each selection - where a 'local icon' has already been picked, the team skips that turn in the draft.

New signings for the eight women's teams will be revealed live on the night.

The Hundred pre-draft team picks Team England red-ball player Local Icons Women's Players Representing Birmingham Phoenix Chris Woakes Moeen Ali, Pat Brown Amy Jones, Kirstie Gordon Warks, Worcestershire London Spirit Rory Burns Eoin Morgan, Dan Lawrence Heather Knight, Freya Davies Middlesex, Essex, Northants Manchester Originals Jos Buttler Saqid Mahmood, Matt Parkinson Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone Lancashire Northern Superchargers Ben Stokes Adil Rashid, David Willey Lauren Winfield, Linsey Smith Yorkshire, Durham Oval Invincibles Sam Curran Tom Curran, Jason Roy Laura Marsh, Fran Wilson Surrey, Kent Southern Brave Jofra Archer Chris Jordan, James Vince Anya Shrubsole, Danni Wyatt Hampshire, Sussex Trent Rockets Joe Root Harry Gurney, Alex Hales Nat Sciver, Katherine Brunt Notts, Derbyshire, Leics Welsh Fire Jonny Bairstow Tom Banton, Colin Ingram Katie George, Bryony Smith Glamorgan, Gloucs, Somerset

List of selected players in The Hundred Draft:

£125k bracket (Overseas)

Chris Gayle (West Indies), Steve Smith (Australia), David Warner (Australia), Mitchell Starc (Australia), Kagiso Rabada (South Africa), Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka)

£100k bracket (Overseas)

Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan is priced at £100k

Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh), Mohammad Amir (Pakistan), Trent Boult (New Zealand), Dwayne Bravo (West Indies), Quinton de Kock (South Africa), Faf du Plessis (South Africa), Aaron Finch (Australia), Tamim Iqbal (Bangladesh), Rashid Khan (Afghanistan), Sandeep Lamichhane (Nepal), Chris Lynn (Australia), Glenn Maxwell (Australia), Sunil Narine (West Indies), Andre Russell (West Indies), Kieron Pollard (West Indies), Shane Watson (Australia), Kane Williamson (New Zealand)

£75k bracket (Overseas)

Babar Azam (Pakistan), Temba Bavuma (South Africa), JP Duminy (South Africa), Mohammad Hafeez (Pakistan), Dimuth Karunaratne (Sri Lanka), Shadab Khan (Pakistan), Mitchell Marsh (Australia), David Miller (South Africa), Mohammad Nabi (Afghanistan), Kusal Perera (Sri Lanka), Nicholas Pooran (West Indies), Dale Steyn (South Africa), Marcus Stoinis (Australia)

Babar Azam is the world's top-ranked T20I batsman

£60k bracket (Overseas)

Shaheen Afridi (Pakistan), Shahid Afridi (Pakistan), Faheem Ashraf (Pakistan), Jason Behrendorff (Australia), Dan Christian (Australia), Martin Guptill (New Zealand), Usman Shinwari (Pakistan), Shoaib Malik (Pakistan), Shaun Marsh (Australia), Chris Morris (South Africa), Mustafizur Rahman (Bangladesh), Wahab Riaz (Pakistan), Imran Tahir (South Africa), Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Afghanistan), Matthew Wade (Australia)

£60k bracket (Domestic)

Joe Denly (Kent), Liam Livingstone (Lancashire), Mark Wood (Durham), Samit Patel (Nottinghamshire)

England and Kent's Joe Denly is priced at £60k

£50k bracket (Domestic)

Ian Bell (Warwickshire), Sam Billings (Kent), Liam Plunkett (Surrey), Morne Morkel (Surrey), Delray Rawlins (Sussex), Olly Stone (Warwickshire), Ryan ten Doeschate (Essex)

£40k bracket (Domestic)

Hamidullah Qadri (Kent), Daniel Bell-Drummond (Kent), Kyle Abbott (Hampshire), Gareth Harte (Durham), Richard Levi (Northants), Wayne Madsen (Derbyshire), Hardus Viljoen (Kent), Rilee Rossouw (Hampshire)

0:58 Watch The Hundred Draft live on Sky Sports from 7pm on Sunday Watch The Hundred Draft live on Sky Sports from 7pm on Sunday

The Hundred Draft - Live will be shown on Sky Sports Cricket, Main Event & Sky One from 7pm on Sunday.

It will also be available via Sky Sports' Facebook and YouTube channels, as well as live on the Sky Sports app and streamed on skysports.com.