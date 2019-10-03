The Hundred team names, kits and badges revealed for the first time

England Test captain Joe Root will represent Trent Rockets at Trent Bridge

Intense, incredible, fast and unpredictable - The Hundred is coming!

For the first time you can now check out the team names, badges and the all-important kit with our handy guide.

The countdown has begun to the start of the new competition, which gets underway next summer, and new rivalries are being formed right now.

Get ready for the drama!

Venue: Edgbaston

Representing: Warwickshire and Worcestershire

Men's Players: Chris Woakes, Moeen Ali, Pat Brown

Women's Players: Amy Jones, Kirstie Gordon

Men's Coach: Andrew McDonald

Women's Coach: Ben Sawyer

Venue: Lord's

Representing: Middlesex, Essex and Northamptonshire

Men's Players: Rory Burns, Dan Lawrence, Eoin Morgan

Women's Players: Heather Knight, Freya Davies

Men's Coach: Shane Warne

Women's Coach: Lisa Keightley

Venue: Old Trafford

Representing: Lancashire

Men's Players: Jos Buttler, Saqid Mahmood, Matt Parkinson

Women's Players: Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone

Men's Coach: Simon Katich

Women's Coach: TBA

Venue: Headingley

Representing: Yorkshire and Durham

Men's Players: Ben Stokes, Adil Rashid, David Willey

Women's Players: Lauren Winfield, Linsey Smith

Men's Coach: Darren Lehmann

Women's Coach: Danielle Hazell

Venue: The Oval

Representing: Surrey and Kent

Men's Players: Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Jason Roy

Women's Players: Laura Marsh, Fran Wilson

Men's Coach: Tom Moody

Women's Coach: Lydia Greenway

Venue: Ageas Bowl

Representing: Hampshire and Sussex

Men's Players: Jofra Archer, Chris Jordan, James Vince

Women's Players: Anya Shrubsole, Danni Wyatt

Men's Coach: Mahela Jayawardene

Women's Coach: Charlotte Edwards

Venue: Trent Bridge

Representing: Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire and Leicestershire

Men's Players: Joe Root, Harry Gurney, Alex Hales

Women's Players: Nat Sciver, Katherine Brunt

Men's Coach: Stephen Fleming

Women's Coach: Salliann Briggs

Venue: Sophia Gardens

Representing: Glamorgan, Gloucestershire and Somerset

Men's Players: Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, Colin Ingram

Women's Players: Katie George, Bryony Smith

Men's Coach: Gary Kirsten

Women's Coach: Matthew Mott

'The Hundred Draft - Live' will be live on Sky Sports Cricket, Main Event & Sky One from 1900-2130 on Sunday October 20. It will also be available via Sky Sports' Facebook and YouTube channels, as well as live on the Sky Sports app and streamed on skysports.com.