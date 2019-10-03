The Hundred team names, kits and badges revealed for the first time
Eight new teams. World-class players. 100 balls to make an impact. Cricket like never before.
Intense, incredible, fast and unpredictable - The Hundred is coming!
For the first time you can now check out the team names, badges and the all-important kit with our handy guide.
The countdown has begun to the start of the new competition, which gets underway next summer, and new rivalries are being formed right now.
Get ready for the drama!
Venue: Edgbaston
Representing: Warwickshire and Worcestershire
Men's Players: Chris Woakes, Moeen Ali, Pat Brown
Women's Players: Amy Jones, Kirstie Gordon
Men's Coach: Andrew McDonald
Women's Coach: Ben Sawyer
Venue: Lord's
Representing: Middlesex, Essex and Northamptonshire
Men's Players: Rory Burns, Dan Lawrence, Eoin Morgan
Women's Players: Heather Knight, Freya Davies
Men's Coach: Shane Warne
Women's Coach: Lisa Keightley
Venue: Old Trafford
Representing: Lancashire
Men's Players: Jos Buttler, Saqid Mahmood, Matt Parkinson
Women's Players: Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone
Men's Coach: Simon Katich
Women's Coach: TBA
Venue: Headingley
Representing: Yorkshire and Durham
Men's Players: Ben Stokes, Adil Rashid, David Willey
Women's Players: Lauren Winfield, Linsey Smith
Men's Coach: Darren Lehmann
Women's Coach: Danielle Hazell
Venue: The Oval
Representing: Surrey and Kent
Men's Players: Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Jason Roy
Women's Players: Laura Marsh, Fran Wilson
Men's Coach: Tom Moody
Women's Coach: Lydia Greenway
Venue: Ageas Bowl
Representing: Hampshire and Sussex
Men's Players: Jofra Archer, Chris Jordan, James Vince
Women's Players: Anya Shrubsole, Danni Wyatt
Men's Coach: Mahela Jayawardene
Women's Coach: Charlotte Edwards
Venue: Trent Bridge
Representing: Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire and Leicestershire
Men's Players: Joe Root, Harry Gurney, Alex Hales
Women's Players: Nat Sciver, Katherine Brunt
Men's Coach: Stephen Fleming
Women's Coach: Salliann Briggs
Venue: Sophia Gardens
Representing: Glamorgan, Gloucestershire and Somerset
Men's Players: Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, Colin Ingram
Women's Players: Katie George, Bryony Smith
Men's Coach: Gary Kirsten
Women's Coach: Matthew Mott
