Kyle Abbott takes match figures of 17-86 to stun Somerset in County Championship title race

Seamer Kyle Abbott acknowledges the applause for his sensational match performance

Kyle Abbott claimed Hampshire's best-ever bowling figures and the fourth-best in Specsavers County Championship history as Somerset's hopes of winning the title took a hefty blow at the Ageas Bowl.

South African Abbott followed up his first-innings 9-40 with 8-46 to blow Somerset away and finish with match figures of 17-86 - the Championship's first 17-wicket haul for 80 years.

Somerset, who needed 281 to win, were bowled out for 144 after a dramatic collapse in which they lost their first seven wickets for 14 runs in 60 balls.

The 136-run defeat, Somerset's third loss of the season, means they will likely need to beat their title rivals Essex at Taunton next week if they are to win the Championship for the first time in their history. It's a match you can watch live on Sky Sports from 10.15am on Monday.

Hampshire, on the other hand, took 19 points from the match and lead the charge in the battle with Yorkshire and Kent for third place.

Abbott had started the day with his pads on as he continued his lengthy ninth-wicket partnership with century-maker James Vince.

The pair helped Hampshire add 50 morning runs to take their partnership to 119 before Vince edged behind for a 142, a 63 per cent share of his team's runs, and Abbott drilled to mid-off.

That set Somerset 281 to win, which would have been by far the highest score of the match, with plenty of time remaining. The chase started well as Murali Vijay and Steve Davies put on 62 before lunch.

But Abbott came on after lunch and took 6-19 in eight overs. Vijay was the first to depart when he pulled straight to mid-on, handing Abbott his 10th of the match. Tom Abell edged behind before Liam Dawson bowled James Hildreth.

Abbott trapped Tom Banton and Bartlett lbw in successive balls before Davies, who had scored fifty in 86 balls, nicked behind. The rot continued before Craig Overton and Lewis Gregory shared a 40-run stand but the end was swift - Abbott bowling Josh Davey to wrap things up.

