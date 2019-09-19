England in New Zealand on Sky Sports: How to watch every ball live!
When is England's tour of New Zealand and what TV channel is it on? Every match is live on Sky Sports Cricket in November and December
Last Updated: 19/09/19 3:44pm
England's momentous international summer is over but never fear - the countdown to November's tour of New Zealand is well and truly under way!
Joe Root's Test side - no doubt buoyed by their series-levelling Ashes victory at The Oval in September - will be back in action after the teams contest five Twenty20 internationals.
You can watch every match live on Sky Sports Cricket! Here's how...
WATCH LIVE
Check out our live coverage on Sky Sports Cricket with our schedule below. Click here for Sky Sports' cricket listings in full.
FIXTURES (including warm-up matches not on Sky Sports)
Sunday October 27, 1am: Twenty20 warm-up, Lincoln
Tuesday October 29, 1am: Twenty20 warm-up, Lincoln
Twenty20 series
Friday November 1, 1am: First Twenty20, Christchurch - live on Sky Sports Cricket from 12.30am
Sunday November 3, 1am: Second Twenty20, Wellington - live on Sky Sports Cricket from 12.30am
Tuesday November 5, 1am: Third Twenty20, Nelson - live on Sky Sports Cricket from 12.30am
Friday November 8, 5am: Fourth Twenty20, Napier - live on Sky Sports Cricket from 5.30am
Sunday November 10, 1am: Fifth Twenty20, Auckland - live on Sky Sports Cricket from 12.30am
Tuesday November 12 - Wednesday November 13: two-day warm-up match, Whangarei
Friday November 15 - Sunday November 17: three-day warm-up, Whangarei
Test series
Wednesday November 20 - Sunday November 24, 10pm: First Test - live on Sky Sports Cricket from 9.30pm (9pm on day one)
Thursday November 28 - Monday December 2, 10pm: Second Test - live on Sky Sports Cricket from 9.30pm
Live coverage on Sky Sports Cricket: Watch every ball live on channel 404 in the company of our punditry team.
Sky Go: Stay with the live action online, on iPhone, iPad or selected Android smartphones with the Sky Go app.
Highlights: Catch hour-long highlights shows of all the matches in the series.
Sky Sports for iPhone / Android / iPad and skysports.com: Do not miss our live over-by-over blogs - featuring in-play video clips - plus match reports, pundit analysis, player reaction, video highlights, interviews and podcasts.
Now TV: Don't miss out on the drama - watch Sky Sports without a contract by buying a NowTV pass for a day, week or month. The choice is yours!
Twitter: Follow @SkyCricket for score updates, build-up and reaction videos with our pundits.
Sky Q: The best of our video content showcased on our next generation box, which can record and store more than before and even save recordings to your devices to watch when you're out and about
Sky Q customers can also use the Sky Sports News app to get scorecards and video clips as well as catching up with highlights via the red button.