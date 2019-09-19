England in New Zealand on Sky Sports: How to watch every ball live!

Captain Joe Root was at the helm when England lost their series with New Zealand 1-0

England's momentous international summer is over but never fear - the countdown to November's tour of New Zealand is well and truly under way!

Joe Root's Test side - no doubt buoyed by their series-levelling Ashes victory at The Oval in September - will be back in action after the teams contest five Twenty20 internationals.

FIXTURES (including warm-up matches not on Sky Sports)

Sunday October 27, 1am: Twenty20 warm-up, Lincoln

Tuesday October 29, 1am: Twenty20 warm-up, Lincoln

Twenty20 series

Friday November 1, 1am: First Twenty20, Christchurch - live on Sky Sports Cricket from 12.30am

Sunday November 3, 1am: Second Twenty20, Wellington - live on Sky Sports Cricket from 12.30am

Tuesday November 5, 1am: Third Twenty20, Nelson - live on Sky Sports Cricket from 12.30am

Friday November 8, 5am: Fourth Twenty20, Napier - live on Sky Sports Cricket from 5.30am

Sunday November 10, 1am: Fifth Twenty20, Auckland - live on Sky Sports Cricket from 12.30am

Tuesday November 12 - Wednesday November 13: two-day warm-up match, Whangarei

Friday November 15 - Sunday November 17: three-day warm-up, Whangarei

Test series

Wednesday November 20 - Sunday November 24, 10pm: First Test - live on Sky Sports Cricket from 9.30pm (9pm on day one)

Thursday November 28 - Monday December 2, 10pm: Second Test - live on Sky Sports Cricket from 9.30pm

