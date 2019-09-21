Derbyshire's Freddie the Falcon wins Vitality Blast Mascot Derby

2:23 Watch the Mascot derby! Watch the Mascot derby!

Freddie the Falcon soared high above the rest to give Derbyshire one victory on Vitality Blast Finals Day at Edgbaston.

The Falcons mascot scrambled home ahead of 17 rivals in the annual Finals Day challenge as his team prepared for their first appearance in the showpiece event at Edgbaston.

Freddie finished in front of Glamorgan's mascot, Dewi the Dragon, while last year's winner, Charlie Fox of Leicestershire, finished third.

Derbyshire were unable to match the mascot, though, after being knocked out in the semi-finals by Essex Eagles, who went on to face defending champions Worcestershire Rapids in the final.